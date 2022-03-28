 Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election - Albuquerque Journal

Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

By Farnoush Amiri / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the House panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

Eastman was trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of an attorney-client privilege claim between him and the former president. The committee responded earlier this month, arguing that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

An attorney representing Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The March 3 filing from the committee was their most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime. Lawmakers do not have the power to bring criminal charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but it has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.

The committee argued in the court documents that Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Trump and those working with him then spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.

The trove of documents the nine-member panel has publicly released so far, which include some emails already retrieved from Eastman, offers an early look at some of the panel’s likely conclusions, which are expected to be submitted in the coming months. The committee says it has interviewed more than 650 witnesses as it investigates the violent siege by Trump supporters, the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bill seeks protections for renters on federal subsidy
ABQnews Seeker
Voucher recipients face prejudice in the ... Voucher recipients face prejudice in the housing market, councilors say
2
New Mexico cannabis industry divided over market saturation fears
ABQnews Seeker
One CEO predicts ‘nightmare’ scenario One CEO predicts ‘nightmare’ scenario
3
APD investigating overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque ... An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque has left one person in critical condition, police say. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police ...
4
Spirit of NM Award honors the ones who selflessly ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health care workers, local chef, pair ... Health care workers, local chef, pair who assisted officers among the dozen highlighted by Journal
5
Restoring faith
ABQnews Seeker
Santeros clean, refurbish altar screens at ... Santeros clean, refurbish altar screens at historic Córdova church
6
Intel paid $100K in hiring-related clawbacks
ABQnews Seeker
Money to Sandoval County goes toward ... Money to Sandoval County goes toward school-to-work programs
7
Accountant gets 24-year sentence for embezzling
ABQnews Seeker
Man worked as CFO of scholarship ... Man worked as CFO of scholarship foundation
8
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine
From the newspaper
LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian ... LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday ...
9
NM's 10 deadliest roads; more about driving in bike ...
ABQnews Seeker
1,600 fatal crashes in NM studied; ... 1,600 fatal crashes in NM studied; proper ways to navigate bike lane clarified
10
Officials list Colorado wildfire at 21% contained
From the newspaper
Most evacuations lifted by Sunday morning, ... Most evacuations lifted by Sunday morning, says Boulder Fire-Rescue