 Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores - Albuquerque Journal

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By Anne D'Innocenzio / The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

CVS Health sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, and the company had predicted that missing tobacco products would hurt annual earnings by 7 to 8 cents per share.

Overall revenue has grown every year at CVS, however, after a number of acquisitions and changes to its stores bolstered the company’s health care offerings. CVS Health bought the health insurer Aetna in 2017.

Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.

Health officials say that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the U.S. each year.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.”

___

AP Health writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico cannabis industry divided over market saturation fears
ABQnews Seeker
One CEO predicts ‘nightmare’ scenario One CEO predicts ‘nightmare’ scenario
2
Bill seeks protections for renters on federal subsidy
ABQnews Seeker
Voucher recipients face prejudice in the ... Voucher recipients face prejudice in the housing market, councilors say
3
APD investigating overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque ... An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque has left one person in critical condition, police say. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police ...
4
Spirit of NM Award honors the ones who selflessly ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health care workers, local chef, pair ... Health care workers, local chef, pair who assisted officers among the dozen highlighted by Journal
5
Restoring faith
ABQnews Seeker
Santeros clean, refurbish altar screens at ... Santeros clean, refurbish altar screens at historic Córdova church
6
Intel paid $100K in hiring-related clawbacks
ABQnews Seeker
Money to Sandoval County goes toward ... Money to Sandoval County goes toward school-to-work programs
7
Accountant gets 24-year sentence for embezzling
ABQnews Seeker
Man worked as CFO of scholarship ... Man worked as CFO of scholarship foundation
8
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine
From the newspaper
LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian ... LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday ...
9
NM's 10 deadliest roads; more about driving in bike ...
ABQnews Seeker
1,600 fatal crashes in NM studied; ... 1,600 fatal crashes in NM studied; proper ways to navigate bike lane clarified
10
Officials list Colorado wildfire at 21% contained
From the newspaper
Most evacuations lifted by Sunday morning, ... Most evacuations lifted by Sunday morning, says Boulder Fire-Rescue