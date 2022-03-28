 Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in downtown Flagstaff has been identified as a Phoenix woman, authorities said Monday.

Flagstaff police said 25-year-old Larilynn Ben was attempting to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrak train around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman came out on the tracks in front of a moving Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway train, according to police.

They said the engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn and Ben then tried unsuccessfully to turn around and go back through the stopped Amtrak train.

Police said Ben was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.


