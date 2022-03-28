 Two dead in Rio Rancho house fire - Albuquerque Journal

Two dead in Rio Rancho house fire

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Two people were found dead following a house fire in Rio Rancho over the weekend.

Ryan Floersheim, a battalion chief for Rio Rancho Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. on Sunday, fire fighters and the Rio Rancho Police Department were called to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Doral Park, near Unser and Southern SE. One person was reported missing at that time.

“Upon arrival, responding personnel encountered a large portion of the residence engulfed in flames,” Floersheim wrote in a news release. “Shortly thereafter, a portion of the roof collapsed, leading to the use of a defensive fight to the fire.”

When fire crews searched the home they found its resident, 25-year-old Josiah Inventor dead, along with 26-year-old Clarissa Bradfield.

Floersheim said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. He said the State Police Fire Investigator will investigate it and Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue, the Rio Rancho Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating.


