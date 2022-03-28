Retail crime operation nets 16 arrests

An law enforcement operation targeting shoplifters and thieves at big-box stores netted 16 arrests and uncovered thousands of dollars in stolen items, according to law enforcement officials.

A review of criminal complaints shows that undercover police officers have been investigating crimes at retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and others businesses in the last week. The operation also included several days of task force members trying to arrest people on existing warrants, according to a spokeswoman for Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Several people were caught in the act while they were leaving the stores with items they didn’t pay for, and in a couple cases police arrested people when they spotted them arriving to stores in stolen vehicles, according to the criminal complaints.

The operation was carried out over the last week by an Organized Retail Crime Task Force that is comprised of officials from the Attorney General’s Office, Albuquerque police and other agencies. The task force was launched last summer in an effort the stop retail crime around the state.

“Families in New Mexico deserve safer communities, and the task force will continue targeting emboldened felony offenders in our retail centers to disrupt crime at all levels,” Balderas said in a statement.

The AG’s office said the task force made 16 arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles, one handgun and about $3,000 in merchandise.

Authorities also identified a store employee who was coordinating with other people who were planning to steal from the store. That employee allegedly tipped off those people that police were nearby and had planned to send signals if he saw law enforcement, according to the AG’s news release.

That store employee was not among the 16 arrests. That case is still being investigation, according to the AG’s spokeswoman.

“We’re seeing the results of our heightened coordination between businesses, APD, and prosecutors to stop the organized retail crime that wreaks havoc on businesses and residents who are just trying to shop safely,” APD Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “These latest arrests make it clear — if you are committing these brazen robberies, you will be caught and prosecuted.”