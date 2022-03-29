 State Police: Man shot by deputies had pointed a gun - Albuquerque Journal

State Police: Man shot by deputies had pointed a gun

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Sirens. (Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico State Police initially said a man who was killed by Torrance County Sheriff’s deputies in Edgewood in late February had fired a gun, but they are now saying he only pointed a gun at them.

Andrew Castellano, 34, of Las Cruces died at the scene.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said the incident started around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 24 when Torrance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of a car stuck in the snow on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood. When they arrived they talked with a woman who was standing next to the car and Castellano, who had exited from the driver’s side.

“During the encounter, Castellano became evasive and walked away from the deputies,” Francisco wrote. “As Castellano walked away towards the middle of the roadway, he began to reach into his front pocket. Deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Castellano to stop reaching into his pockets. Castellano ignored the commands, reached into his waistband, brandished a firearm, and pointed the firearm at a TCSO deputy. At that time, both TCSO deputies fired toward Castellano.”

An earlier news release, put out the evening after the shooting, stated Castellano “pointed the firearm at a TCSO deputy and fired the firearm at the deputy.”

Francisco, and other State Police spokespersons, did not respond to questions about the discrepancy.

The deputies have not been publicly identified.


