 Our local VA leaders make the difference in quality care - Albuquerque Journal

Our local VA leaders make the difference in quality care

By Don Geeze / ALBUQUERQUE RESIDENT

Like most people my age, regardless of how healthy I think I am, I’ve earned frequent-flyer status as a consumer of medical care in the last few years.

Unlike most people my age, I’ve been a professional medical practice/patient safety evaluator, both in the Air Force for six years and later with The Joint Commission for 11 years. I’m likely known as being too much of a perfectionist in my expectations, both for myself and for others. I would like to believe I’m also perceived as fair, rational, and motivated by a desire to do good, but that’s not always the case, whether or not it’s true.

My ultimate professional role was to detect and reveal flaws in the delivery of medical care that could result in patients suffering or dying. It’s not a favorite topic for discussion over dinner, but the best guess for how many people die annually from “medical errors” is around 250,000. I believe that number to be far less than the reality. Regardless, if flying were as dangerous as being a patient, two full airliners would have to crash weekly. That premature loss of life might begin to approach the number of people who accidentally and quietly die in hospitals and at home daily. Flying should be inherently more dangerous than receiving medical care, but for many preventable reasons, it’s not even a contest as to which is more dangerous. Medicine is only beginning to adopt aspects of the aviation culture that makes it so safe.

I now receive all my medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs, simply because, in my opinion, the VA provides the highest-quality medical care in New Mexico. It’s by no means perfect; no medical organization is. Good organizations are a product of a healthy organizational culture promoted by its leaders, and the outgoing chief of staff at our VA understood this and acted to change the culture for the better. My recent experiences in the emergency department, as a patient on the Stepdown Unit, and as a patient undergoing cardiac catheterization, reinforced my perception the culture had changed. Despite my pickiness, I experienced nothing in my care that wasn’t “state of the art” and excellent.

That’s not something I’ve experienced often in my lifetime experiences as a patient. It certainly hasn’t always been the case with our VA, but it has been for the last couple of years.

Leadership makes a difference.

Don Geeze, MD, MPH, Colonel, USAF (retired)


