 City seeking clean-up volunteers throughout April - Albuquerque Journal

City seeking clean-up volunteers throughout April

By ABQJournal News Staff

It’s time to spring-clean the whole city.

The Solid Waste Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful are now accepting registration for a series of April trash pickups targeting all four quadrants of the city.

The city will provide volunteers with bags and gloves and will offer a central trash drop-off point for each area on its appointed day.

Albuquerque Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan said the goal is to engage neighborhood associations to organize crews, though the city also contributes some manpower.

“We do bring in our litter crew, our highway crews — we send them into areas where we know there may be some illegal dumping,” he said. “We have them go through areas (on the specific days) and clean whatever they see.”

The city took a monthlong cleanup approach for the first time in 2021, attracting 732 volunteers last April who collected nearly 95,000 pounds of trash.

The four scheduled cleanups for “One Albuquerque Cleanup Month” in 2022 are 8 a.m.-noon in the following locations:

  •  Southeast: April 9
  •  Northeast: April 16
  •  Southwest: April 23
  •  Northwest: April 30

For more information, including registration forms and the specific trash drop-off points, check the website.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City seeking clean-up volunteers throughout April
ABQnews Seeker
It's time to spring-clean the whole ... It's time to spring-clean the whole city. The Solid Waste Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful are now accepting registration for a series of April ...
2
Mayor’s veto attempts to preserve plastic bag ban
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is trying ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is trying to save the city's plastic bag ban. But even he acknowledges his intervention may not make any difference. ...
3
State Police: Man shot by deputies had pointed a ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police initially said ... New Mexico State Police initially said a man who was killed by Torrance County Sheriff's deputies in Edgewood in late February had fired a ...
4
Retail crime operation nets 16 arrests
ABQnews Seeker
A law enforcement operation targeting shoplifters ... A law enforcement operation targeting shoplifters and thieves at big-box stores netted 16 arrests and uncovered thousands of dollars in stolen items, according to ...
5
NM psychiatrist pleads guilty in drug case
ABQnews Seeker
A southern New Mexico psychiatrist awaiting ... A southern New Mexico psychiatrist awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting patients has pleaded guilty to prescribing opioids to a patient with a history of ...
6
Two dead in Rio Rancho house fire
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were found dead following ... Two people were found dead following a house fire in Rio Rancho over the weekend. Ryan Floersheim, a battalion chief for Rio Rancho Fire ...
7
APD investigating overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque ... An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque has left one person in critical condition, police say. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police ...
8
Spirit of NM Award honors the ones who selflessly ...
ABQnews Seeker
Health care workers, local chef, pair ... Health care workers, local chef, pair who assisted officers among the dozen highlighted by Journal
9
Bill seeks protections for renters on federal subsidy
ABQnews Seeker
Voucher recipients face prejudice in the ... Voucher recipients face prejudice in the housing market, councilors say