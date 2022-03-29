City seeking clean-up volunteers throughout April

It’s time to spring-clean the whole city.

The Solid Waste Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful are now accepting registration for a series of April trash pickups targeting all four quadrants of the city.

The city will provide volunteers with bags and gloves and will offer a central trash drop-off point for each area on its appointed day.

Albuquerque Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan said the goal is to engage neighborhood associations to organize crews, though the city also contributes some manpower.

“We do bring in our litter crew, our highway crews — we send them into areas where we know there may be some illegal dumping,” he said. “We have them go through areas (on the specific days) and clean whatever they see.”

The city took a monthlong cleanup approach for the first time in 2021, attracting 732 volunteers last April who collected nearly 95,000 pounds of trash.

The four scheduled cleanups for “One Albuquerque Cleanup Month” in 2022 are 8 a.m.-noon in the following locations:

Southeast: April 9

Northeast: April 16

Southwest: April 23

Northwest: April 30

For more information, including registration forms and the specific trash drop-off points, check the website.