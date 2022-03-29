Editorial: Rio Rancho wrong to hide details in toddler’s death

Rio Rancho has its own brand of “March Madness” by refusing to disclose public information about a child’s death following a series of pump fakes indicating it would.

It looks like it’s going to take a court ruling for the city to comply — a new wrinkle that has the city tripling down on the legal position the N.M. Children’s Code creates an exception to the release of public records pertaining to the Dec. 8 shooting death of a toddler inside a Rio Rancho home. It’s a position many public records experts say is wrong.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas told the Journal earlier this month his office concluded the Children’s Code didn’t cover law enforcement records, and an assistant AG issued a letter notifying Rio Rancho officials they were in violation of the state’s open records law (IPRA). In response, Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer fired off an email saying Balderas was “unable or unwilling to defend the rights of children or families.” The city also attacked the news media for seeking the records related to the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon, whose father is a police officer with the Santa Fe Police Department.

There is no question the child’s death is tragic. There is also no question hiding the records smacks of special treatment to a member of law enforcement.

Ultimately, after indicating it would process IPRA requests on records such as an initial police incident report and 911 call, Rio Rancho officials switched game plans and said they would await a court ruling in a lawsuit filed March 14 by the Santa Fe New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The suit contends the city has been violating IPRA for months and the public has a right to know what happened to the child. Balderas says transparency laws protect children “especially in light of these tragic circumstances.”

He’s right. Understanding what happened is in the public interest. The silver lining is the court will rule on exactly what records the Children’s Code can keep secret. We hope it prevents governments from hiding behind a legal misinterpretation that expands secrecy far beyond what the AG and other legal experts say it does.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.