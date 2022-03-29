Aggies’ new coach Heiar says he isn’t scared to replace Jans

LAS CRUCES — The screams coming from the hotel meeting room in Hutchinson, Kansas, on March 17 sounded just like the ones coming from any sports bar in Las Cruces.

As the New Mexico State men’s basketball team executed a familiar play on national television to get Will McNair an easy layup — the Aggies now call the play “Floppy Punch” —followed by the same play leading to a kick out 3-pointer for Teddy Allen in the team’s huge upset win over the UConn Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a junior college basketball team nobody at NMSU had ever met or played against was going crazy in middle America.

The Northwest Florida State College Raiders, fresh off a quarterfinal win of their own en route to the National Junior College National Championship they won two days later under head coach Greg Heiar, were going crazy because they saw themselves on that court in that nationally televised game in Buffalo, New York.

“(NMSU) ran ‘Jacksonville,’ it’s a money play for us when we need a 2-point basket and we don’t want to call a timeout,” explained Heiar on Monday as he was introduced as the newest New Mexico State University men’s basketball coach.

“They ran Jacksonville. Sure enough, they got a 2-point (basket) and my team just stood up and ran around the room like somebody dunked on the whole lane, like ‘Coach, they just ran Jacksonville! They just ran Jacksonville!’ ”

The 46-year-old Heiar on Monday made clear for anyone who didn’t know his background — he has a 195-20 record as a head coach, though none at the Division I level — that while he may be the new guy in town, he’s more than casually familiar with his predecessor Chris Jans, who parlayed five seasons of high-level success in Las Cruces to a new gig at Mississippi State on March 20.

The two are close friends and have been for a quarter century.

“I’m not scared to replace Chris Jans,” said Heiar. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Though specific terms of his new contract have not been released or finalized by NMSU, the Journal did get confirmation that it will be a five-year deal with a base salary around $300,000, plus performance-based incentives including bonuses for beating rivals UTEP and the University of New Mexico, wins over an Power 5 conference program and winning conference titles and making NCAA Tournament appearances.

With a heavy dose of retention bonus incentives that were essentially crowd sourced from fan donations, Jans’ final salary at NMSU was about $635,000. Heiar’s will not approach that annual number for this, his first Division I head coaching job.

Heiar has spent more than two decades in college basketball — starting with his playing for a 27-year-old first-time head coach named Chris Jans at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He has also coached under Jans at Chipola Junior College in Florida before replacing Jans there (and winning even more games, as Heiar isn’t shy about pointing out). He also worked with Jans for four years as an assistant at Wichita State and has also been a top assistant at Southern Miss under Larry Eustachy, East Tennessee State University and at LSU.

Heiar lists as mentors Jans; Gregg Marshall, the former Wichita State head coach; and Steve Forbes, also a former Wichita State assistant who won this past season’s ACC Coach of the Year at Wake Forest. Each have had off-court or NCAA matters grab headlines in their careers, as has Will Wade, who Heiar worked for in three seasons at LSU but noticeably does not mention as a mentor.

Heiar’s name has not been associated with any alleged NCAA infractions, and he isn’t afraid to say he has learned plenty from his mentors, on and off the court.

“I’ve had the honor — blessing — to learn and to see what has happened (in each of those cases) and say, ‘OK. This cannot happen on my watch,’ ” said Heiar. “… You learn from all of it.”

He said his first job at NMSU is to re-recruit the current Aggies, several of whom were present Monday, including some who publicly campaigned for former assistant James Miller to get the job. Miller on Monday joined Jans at Mississippi State.

Heiar explained to the Journal how his first meeting with the team went on Sunday night.

“You guys didn’t sign up to play for me. You signed up to play for Chris Jans,” Heiar said. “Basically, I was telling them ‘You wanted another coach, and now, here I am sitting here. So, just give me a chance. All I can ask for is a chance. And if you give me a chance, I can help change your life.’ ”

All-WAC junior guard Jabari Rice told the Journal his loyalties first and foremost are to Las Cruces and the NMSU program. But he’s also excited to give Heiar a chance.

“I do like his energy, his win percentage is impressive,” Rice said. “And the thing about me is I’m a gym junkie, too. I’m a film junkie, too. That’s what he says he is, so I’m open to seeing what he’s about, especially with the skill work and being a player’s coach. I’m open to it.”

Greg Heiar

Age: 46

Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa

Family: wife Jessica; daughter Alexis (sophomore at University of Iowa)

Background: