 All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced - Albuquerque Journal

All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced

By Journal staff and wire reports

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season.

Ja’Kwon Hill and Kaden Valdez from Class 5A state champion Volcano Vista, and William Benjamin and Isaiah Carr from runner-up Las Cruces are all part of the first team.

Natalia Chavez, Jaelyn Bates and Taejhuan Hill of state champ Volcano Vista were all selected to the girls’ 5A first team.

Highland High center Jose Murillo heads up the Class 4A boys all-state first team, while Juliana Aragon of Bernalillo leads the list of first-teamers in 4A girls.

*

2021-22 ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

Class 5A

First team: William Benjamin, Las Cruces; Ja’Kwon Hill, Volcano Vista; Isaiah Carr, Las Cruces; Exodus Ayers, La Cueva; Jalin Holland, Los Lunas; Jalen Goar, Hobbs; Kaden Valdez, Volcano Vista; Sean Johnson, Sandia. Second team: Colby Wade, Atrisco Heritage; P.J. Lovato, Santa Fe; Javier Mendoza, Atrisco Heritage; Chris Parra, Atrisco Heritage; Keagan Caton, Rio Rancho; Jaden Malone, Volcano Vista; Marquez King, Albuquerque High; Aaron Mora, Hobbs.

Class 4A

First team: Jose Murillo, Highland; Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte; Daniel Corrales, Belen; Judah Casaus, Del Norte; Nick Sanchez, Artesia; Alexis Dominguez, Highland; Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy; Tanner Davis, St. Pius. Second team: Khohanon Atazhoon, Gallup; Anthony Padilla, Taos; Marin Rodriguez, Española Valley; Daemon Ely, Taos; Tayten Hilliard, Lovington; Derek Sanchez, Pojoaque Valley; Brian Kalb, St. Pius; Ricky Padilla, Española Valley; Noah Reese, Goddard.

Metro notables in other classes: Mac Manzanares, Sandia Prep, first team in 3A; Anthony Sanchez, Bosque School, first team in 3A.

GIRLS

Class 5A

First team: Natalia Chavez, Volcano Vista; Jaelyn Bates, Volcano Vista; Kiiyani Anitielu, Farmington; Rylie Ottmann, La Cueva; Aniya Joseph, Hobbs; Harmanie Dominguez, Organ Mountain; Lanae Billy, Piedra Vista; Taejhuan Hill, Volcano Vista. Second team: Bella Hines, Eldorado; Sydney Benally, Sandia; Eva Love, La Cueva; Kamalani Anitielu, Farmington; Audrey Henderson, Farmington; Emma Christiano, Las Cruces; Kennedy Brown, Volcano Vista; Kapiolani Anitielu, Farmington.

Class 4A

First team: Juliana Aragon, Bernalillo; Deniece Ryan, Highland; Aisha Ramone, Kirtland Central; Hailey Long, Gallup; Taris Rippee, Portales; Alexis Sandoval, Goddard; Kathleen Obisike, Hope Christian; Teagan Faust, Portales. Second team: Michaela McCurtain, Gallup; Kylyie Paden, Portales; Payton Edwards, Moriarty; Gabby O’Hara, Bernalillo; Dahnyell Martinez, Taos; Shaela Carrillo, Valley; Lansia Joe, Gallup; Evann Segura, Moriarty.

Metro notables in other classes: Charli Boatman, Menaul, second team in 2A.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico High School Coaches ... The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Ja'Kwon Hill and ...
2
All-metro basketball: Volcano Vista shoots 50% on first-team selections
Boys' Basketball
The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls ... The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls basketball teams return on Sunday after a two-year absence.
3
Former Bosque School hoops star Davidson dies
Boys' Basketball
  Elijah Davidson, who led the ...   Elijah Davidson, who led the Bosque School boys basketball program to a Class 3A state championship in 2020 and was a player at ...
4
Prep Notes: Volcano Vista’s Hill takes Gatorade honor
Boys' Basketball
After leading Volcano Vista to a ... After leading Volcano Vista to a Class 5A boys state basketball championship, Hawks senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill earned some personal recognition of the highest ...
5
Prep Notes: All-Star games feature Carr-Murillo battle
Boys' Basketball
How about a little Isaiah Carr-Jose ... How about a little Isaiah Carr-Jose Murillo duel as a tasty dessert to finish off the end of the high school basketball season? The ...
6
Yodice: We just saw what makes state tourney great
Boys' Basketball
The greatest sporting event in New ... The greatest sporting event in New Mexico has come and gone, and so it's a 51-week wait until we gather together again. Let's reflect ...
7
Magdalena maintains dominance, repeats as 1A boys hoops champ
Boys' Basketball
Since dropping to the 1A classification ... Since dropping to the 1A classification last season, Magdalena has been unbeatable.The ...
8
Volcano Vista tops Las Cruces in OT thriller for ...
Boys' Basketball
The season's most anticipated boys basketball ... The season's most anticipated boys basketball game, which has been churning toward this weekend for the last three months — like a trailer in ...
9
Highland parties like it's 1972, tops Del Norte for ...
Boys' Basketball
This is an anniversary year for ... This is an anniversary year for the 1972 championship Highland High boys basketball program. Half a century from now, there will be another. Fueled ...