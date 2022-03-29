All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season.

Ja’Kwon Hill and Kaden Valdez from Class 5A state champion Volcano Vista, and William Benjamin and Isaiah Carr from runner-up Las Cruces are all part of the first team.

Natalia Chavez, Jaelyn Bates and Taejhuan Hill of state champ Volcano Vista were all selected to the girls’ 5A first team.

Highland High center Jose Murillo heads up the Class 4A boys all-state first team, while Juliana Aragon of Bernalillo leads the list of first-teamers in 4A girls.

*

2021-22 ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

Class 5A

First team: William Benjamin, Las Cruces; Ja’Kwon Hill, Volcano Vista; Isaiah Carr, Las Cruces; Exodus Ayers, La Cueva; Jalin Holland, Los Lunas; Jalen Goar, Hobbs; Kaden Valdez, Volcano Vista; Sean Johnson, Sandia. Second team: Colby Wade, Atrisco Heritage; P.J. Lovato, Santa Fe; Javier Mendoza, Atrisco Heritage; Chris Parra, Atrisco Heritage; Keagan Caton, Rio Rancho; Jaden Malone, Volcano Vista; Marquez King, Albuquerque High; Aaron Mora, Hobbs.

Class 4A

First team: Jose Murillo, Highland; Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte; Daniel Corrales, Belen; Judah Casaus, Del Norte; Nick Sanchez, Artesia; Alexis Dominguez, Highland; Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy; Tanner Davis, St. Pius. Second team: Khohanon Atazhoon, Gallup; Anthony Padilla, Taos; Marin Rodriguez, Española Valley; Daemon Ely, Taos; Tayten Hilliard, Lovington; Derek Sanchez, Pojoaque Valley; Brian Kalb, St. Pius; Ricky Padilla, Española Valley; Noah Reese, Goddard.

Metro notables in other classes: Mac Manzanares, Sandia Prep, first team in 3A; Anthony Sanchez, Bosque School, first team in 3A.

GIRLS

Class 5A

First team: Natalia Chavez, Volcano Vista; Jaelyn Bates, Volcano Vista; Kiiyani Anitielu, Farmington; Rylie Ottmann, La Cueva; Aniya Joseph, Hobbs; Harmanie Dominguez, Organ Mountain; Lanae Billy, Piedra Vista; Taejhuan Hill, Volcano Vista. Second team: Bella Hines, Eldorado; Sydney Benally, Sandia; Eva Love, La Cueva; Kamalani Anitielu, Farmington; Audrey Henderson, Farmington; Emma Christiano, Las Cruces; Kennedy Brown, Volcano Vista; Kapiolani Anitielu, Farmington.

Class 4A

First team: Juliana Aragon, Bernalillo; Deniece Ryan, Highland; Aisha Ramone, Kirtland Central; Hailey Long, Gallup; Taris Rippee, Portales; Alexis Sandoval, Goddard; Kathleen Obisike, Hope Christian; Teagan Faust, Portales. Second team: Michaela McCurtain, Gallup; Kylyie Paden, Portales; Payton Edwards, Moriarty; Gabby O’Hara, Bernalillo; Dahnyell Martinez, Taos; Shaela Carrillo, Valley; Lansia Joe, Gallup; Evann Segura, Moriarty.

Metro notables in other classes: Charli Boatman, Menaul, second team in 2A.