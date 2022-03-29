 Creating a chain reaction - Albuquerque Journal

Creating a chain reaction

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The Story Riders program teaches middle school Indigenous and Latino students about nature and bicycle maintenance as they ride down along the Bosque. Here,e the students visit Cornelio Candelaria Organics Farm in the South Valley’s foothills. Pictured is 12-year-old Tyler Koteen preparing to ride back to school after visiting the farm. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s a Friday afternoon in early March and a group of middle school students has gathered at a South Valley farm to listen to an elder’s lesson on the sacredness of Mother Earth and the necessity of knowing how to grow your own food. Bicycles have been dropped in a loose circle on the ground behind them.

“Whenever you grow one plant, you understand the goodness of Mother Earth,” said Lorenzo Candelaria, whose family has owned the farmland for more than 300 years. “It is not just food that comes from the grocery store.”

The students are from the Native American Community Academy and the after-school program Story Riders – which is geared toward connecting Latino and Indigenous youth with their culture, nature and exercise. To get to the farm, off Atrisco and Sunset Gardens SW, the middle school students rode their bikes a little more than five miles from the school.

The Story Riders program teaches middle school Indigenous and Latino students about nature and bicycle maintenance as they ride along the Bosque. Here, the students are talking to farmer Hector Candelaria about why planting is so important. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

The grant-funded program is free for participants. Its parent organization, the Center of Southwest Culture, fosters economic development and cultural educational programs for Indigenous, Mexicano and Chicano communities.

bright spotFollowing Candelaria’s presentation, in which he showed off his rows of blackberry plants, and the fields where he grows chile, corn, spinach and more, the students cross an arroyo and race up a steep sandy hill.

Marco Sandoval, who started the group in 2017, watches over them. He said the idea to incorporate bicycles into the activities happened naturally.

“We just wanted to do storytelling, getting to know our elders and then we’re thinking, like, ‘Oh, are we going to rent vans every day or are we going to walk?’ ” Sandoval said. “Walking is too slow, vans are too expensive, so a good medium is bikes. Bikes are really representative of childhood and youth, exercising, affordable and accessible.”

He said they canvassed neighborhoods and put up flyers and callouts on social media asking for bike donations and they soon had enough. In the program’s first couple of days, the kids learn how to do basic maintenance out of a shop at Casa Barelas and then they can take the bikes home so they can continue riding.

Several of the students on the ride told the Journal they had not ridden a bike much before joining the program, with one 12-year-old saying his favorite part was when “a cool breeze turns into a peaceful breeze” as he rides.

The Story Riders program teaches middle school Indigenous and Latino students about nature and bicycle maintenance. The students visit Cornelio Candelaria Organics Farm in the South Valley’s foothills before riding back to school. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Sandoval said most of this group of nine students have been attending the once-a-week after-school program since last fall. He said they are also doing another program – a two-week option with students from the South Valley Academy.

“It’s more intensive; we see them every single day,” he said. “It’s better for relationships that way.”

Sandoval said he’s found that bicycle riding – often an expensive hobby – has been out of reach for the youth he works with and he’s heard from many of them that they had never visited the Bosque, despite living nearby.

Now, he’s trying to teach them how to identify plants they come across.

“We’ll just typically spend a lot of our time in the Bosque, we’ll ride,” Sandoval said. “Some upcoming experiences that we have are going to be about some plant-based medicine, talking to people who have a lot of knowledge about it, but we’re waiting for plants to come out.”

Learn more
To learn more about Story Riders, visit www.centerofsouthwestculture.org/storyriders


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

