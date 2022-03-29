 Suit goes after telemarketer selling extended warranties - Albuquerque Journal

Suit goes after telemarketer selling extended warranties

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

This 2017 photo shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app. A lawsuit filed by a Bernalillo County man earlier this month alleges a telemarketer violated state and federal laws by repeatedly calling his cellphone, even though his number is listed on a national do-not-call registry. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

A lawsuit filed by a Bernalillo County man alleges a telemarketer violated state and federal laws by repeatedly calling his cellphone, even though his number is listed on a national do-not-call registry.

The lawsuit also alleges that sales agents for the telemarketer violated the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act by failing to identify themselves during sales calls.

The telemarketer sells vehicle service contracts, also called extended warranties, which are intended to cover vehicle repairs after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

The firm also made unlawful robocalls that displayed false caller ID numbers that cannot be called or traced – a practice called “spoofing” that disguises the identity of the caller, the suit alleges.

The firm “refuses in its marketing to identify itself or where it is located, as required by law,” it alleges. The scheme “makes it difficult for any telephone consumer to identify (the firm) unless the consumer buys the product.”

The suit, filed March 11 in 2nd Judicial District Court on behalf of Laurence Barker, names “telemarketer 888-678-0697” as the defendant, but does not list the firm’s name. The suit asks a judge to allow Barker to learn the telemarketer’s identity.

The Better Business Bureau website links that number to Affordable Auto Protection LLC of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Journal was unable to reach a company spokesperson for comment on Monday. A sales agent who answered the phone referred the Journal to a business number with a recorded message saying the office was closed.

The federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act allows people to list their phone numbers on a national do-not-call registry, which requires that telemarketers avoid calling those numbers.

The lawsuit alleges the telemarketer violated federal law because Barker had listed his number on the registry during the time he received the calls.

The suit asks the judge to award damages for each violation of state and federal law.


