 Hong Kong's COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins - Albuquerque Journal

Hong Kong’s COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins

By Alice Fung and Janice Lo / Associated Press

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak has cost about 6,000 lives this year – and the city is now running out of coffins.

Authorities have scrambled to order more, with the government saying 1,200 coffins had reached the city last week with more to come.

Space constraints make cremation a common burial practice in the densely populated island territory off the Chinese mainland, and the coffins typically are wood or wood substitutes.

To answer the shortage of them due to the COVID-19 toll, some companies are offering alternatives such as an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin.

LifeArt Asia has cardboard coffins made of recycled wood fiber that can be customized with designs on the exterior. In its factory in Aberdeen, a southern district of Hong Kong, up to 50 coffins can be produced a day.

CEO Wilson Tong said there is still some resistance to using caskets made of cardboard. “(People feel that) it’s a little bit shameful to use so-called paper caskets. They feel that this is not very respectful to their loved ones,” Tong said.

But he noted the company has designs that can reflect religion or hobbies and the coffin can even have a personalized color. “So it gives more than enough sufficient choices to the people, and so that they can customize the funeral and offer a more pleasant farewell without the fear of death.”

The company says its cardboard coffins, when burned during the cremation, emits 87% less greenhouse gas compared to those made of wood or wood substitutes. Each LifeArt coffin weights about 10.5 kilograms (23 pounds), and can carry a body that weights up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds).

Hong Kong has reported about 200 deaths daily on average over the past week as many elderly residents who were unvaccinated die from COVID-19. The surge has put a strain on mortuaries, and refrigerated containers are being used to temporarily store bodies.

Amid the rising toll, nonprofit Forget Thee Not, which advises people on their choices for last rites, bought 300 cardboard coffins and caskets to either send to hospitals or give to families who need them.

“We have been promoting environmental-friendly and personalized funerals. Now we see that Hong Kong needs more coffins. There are not enough coffins for the bodies in our hospitals,” said Albert Ko, a board director at Forget Thee Not.

Ko said some of the elderly who discussed their last rites with the organization have been open-minded and welcoming to the idea of eco-coffins.

“We hope to take this opportunity to contribute as well as promote eco-coffins,” he said.

___

This story corrects the name of Forget Thee Not on second reference.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget ... President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to ...
2
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
AP Feeds
A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai's 26 ... A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai's 26 million people is testing the limits of China's hard-line 'zero-COVID' strategy, which is shaking markets far beyond the ...
3
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the ...
AP Feeds
Another round of talks aimed at ... Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday as the fighting looks increasingly like a stalemate on ...
4
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
AP Feeds
Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken ... Ukrainian forces claimed to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on ...
5
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron ...
AP Feeds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a ... Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third ...
6
At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs
AP Feeds
After a movie year often light ... After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama 'CODA,' best picture Sunday, handing ...
7
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split ...
AP Feeds
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, ...
8
Biden finds no respite at home after returning from ...
AP Feeds
With the last nine, unscripted words ... With the last nine, unscripted words of an impassioned speech about Russia's aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden created a troubling distraction, undermining his ...
9
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip ...
AP Feeds
In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally ... In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia. The former president has issued highly-coveted ...