 Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation - Albuquerque Journal

Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant.

An unidentified woman was seen leaving the restroom before police arrived Sunday and no suspect is in custody, police said in a statement Monday.

Life-saving efforts by firefighters weren’t successful, the statement said.

Police said homicide detectives obtained surveillance video and interviewed witnesses but said detectives would like to speak with some witnesses who left the scene before officers arrived.

Police released a photo and video showing a woman entering and leaving the restroom. She was wearing a black Calvin Klein top, black pants and sandals and had hair extending below her shoulders.


