 Biathlon suspends Russia, Belarus as member federations - Albuquerque Journal

Biathlon suspends Russia, Belarus as member federations

By Associated Press

SALZBURG, Austria — After most Olympic sports banned athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus, biathlon stepped up the isolation by banning its member federations from the countries on Tuesday.

Russia and Belarus “have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations,” the International Biathlon Union said in a statement.

The IBU also noted the Russian military invasion “has stopped the activities of the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation” so it would be unfair for the “attacking countries” to enjoy membership rights while biathlon in Ukraine is disrupted.

Russia has retained active membership in most sports governing bodies, including soccer’s FIFA which has its annual congress on Thursday in Doha, Qatar. It was unclear on Tuesday if Russian soccer officials will take up their rights to attend and speak to more than 200 fellow members.

The IBU executive board moved to suspend its Russian and Belarusian members one week after the World Cup season ended.

The decisions, which can be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be reviewed “in the event of a change of circumstances” in Ukraine, and at the IBU congress in September, the governing body said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Aggies' new coach Heiar says he isn't scared to ...
College
The screams coming from the hotel ... The screams coming from the hotel meeting room in Hutchinson, Kansas, on March 17 sounded just like the ones coming from any sports bar ...
2
All-State boys and girls basketball teams announced
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico High School Coaches ... The New Mexico High School Coaches Association on Monday announced its all-state boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Ja'Kwon Hill and ...
3
New Mexico State names Greg Heiar men's basketball coach
College
New Mexico State went with a ... New Mexico State went with a Chris Jans connection when hiring Greg Heiar as its new men's basketball coach. Heiar (pronounced 'higher') served on ...
4
Vieira edges Swearingen to win Ty Murray Invitational
Featured Sports
João Ricardo Vieira of Brazil showed ... João Ricardo Vieira of Brazil showed why he is ranked No. 1 in the world, winning the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit ...
5
UNM Spring Sports Roundup: Howard hammers 40th career HR ...
College
University of New Mexico senior Andrea ... University of New Mexico senior Andrea Howard, a former La Cueva High standout, belted her 40th career home run to become the program's all-time ...
6
Sports Speak Up: More readers sound off on PBR's ...
Sports
AFTER READING Randy Harrison's editorial I ... AFTER READING Randy Harrison's editorial I totally agree with him. Why should Coach Bradbury be upset about being UNM being kicked out of UNM's ...
7
United plays to a deflating draw with defending champs
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday’s ending did not come soon ... Saturday’s ending did not come soon enough to suit New Mexico United. Visiting Orange County SC scored in second-half stoppage time and prevented United ...
8
Boxing: Emphatic victory for Mendoza
Boxing/MMA
In Minneapolis, Rio Rancho junior middleweight ... In Minneapolis, Rio Rancho junior middleweight Brian Mendoza floored San Antonio's Benjamin Whitaker (15-8, three KOs) four times en route to a victory by ...
9
Ty Murray: Whitehorse rocks; PBR, UNM agree for four ...
Featured Sports
The sold-out crowd at the Pit ... The sold-out crowd at the Pit came alive when Keyshawn Whitehorse completed his ride on the bull Redwood Original during the second round of ...
10
All-metro basketball: Volcano Vista shoots 50% on first-team selections
Boys' Basketball
The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls ... The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls basketball teams return on Sunday after a two-year absence.