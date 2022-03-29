 Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers - Albuquerque Journal

Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers

By Jessica Gresko / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Texas is barring the Navy from taking action for now against sailors who have objected to being vaccinated against COVID-19 on religious grounds.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had in January issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Navy from disciplining or discharging 35 sailors who sued over the Navy’s vaccine policy while their case played out. On Monday, O’Connor agreed the case could go forward as a class action lawsuit and issued a preliminary injunction covering the approximately 4,000 sailors who have objected on religious grounds to being vaccinated.

O’Connor said the larger group of sailors shared common characteristics with those who had sued. They had asked for and been denied an exemption to the vaccine requirement on religious grounds and were facing the threat of being discharged from the Navy, O’Connor wrote.

“Even though their personal circumstances may factually differ in small ways, the threat is the same — get the jab or lose your job,” wrote O’Connor, who was nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made vaccinations mandatory for service members. More than 99% of the Navy’s active duty force has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Navy has also discharged 650 people for refusing to be vaccinated. Navy guidelines allow for exemptions to the vaccine requirement on religious and other grounds, including medical reasons and if a service member is about to leave the Navy.

Lawyers for the group of sailors who sued, most of them Navy SEALs, argue that the Navy had granted hundreds of exemptions for medical and administrative reasons but granted no religious exemptions for active duty and reserve service members. Nine inactive reserve members have been granted religious exemptions.

Mike Berry, the director of military affairs for First Liberty Institute, which is representing the sailors, said in a statement following O’Connor’s action that it’s “time for our military to honor its constitutional obligations and grant religious accommodations for service members with sincere religious objections to the vaccine.”

While the case is still at an early stage, the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief order Friday narrowed the impact of O’Connor’s original injunction, saying that the Navy could still consider the vaccination status of the sailors who sued in making deployment, assignment and other operational decisions. O’Connor’s latest injunction allows the Navy to consider vaccination status in making those decisions about members of the larger group as well.

President Joe Biden’s administration had argued that not allowing the Navy to consider vaccination status in making assignments posed “intolerable risks to safety and mission success.”

“Navy personnel routinely operate for extended periods of time in confined spaces that are ripe breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses, where mitigation measures such as distancing are impractical or impossible,” Biden administration lawyers wrote. “A SEAL who falls ill not only cannot complete his or her own mission, but risks infecting others as well, particularly in close quarters, including on submarines.”

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Murder suspect arrested after carjacking, police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man suspected ... Albuquerque police say a man suspected of shooting someone to death inside the Ambassador Inn at Candelaria and Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning committed ...
2
BCSO searches for shooting suspects in SW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are scouring a large area ... Authorities are scouring a large area in the South Valley as they search for 'multiple offenders' who fired at deputies, according to the Bernalillo ...
3
Keller's veto aims to keep plastic bag ban in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor concedes city councilors may have ... Mayor concedes city councilors may have enough votes to override action
4
Creating a chain reaction
ABQnews Seeker
Program connects students to culture, nature ... Program connects students to culture, nature and exercise
5
NM seeks approval to store Rio Grande water at ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's water debt should prohibit release ... State's water debt should prohibit release of resource, managers in Texas say
6
NM psychiatrist pleads guilty in drug case
ABQnews Seeker
Sexual assault sentencing pending Sexual assault sentencing pending
7
City seeking volunteers to collect trash in April
ABQnews Seeker
This event took place for the ... This event took place for the first time in 2021, attracting 732 volunteers who collected nearly 95,000 poun
8
Retail crime operation nets 16 arrests
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor says results make clear 'you ... Mayor says results make clear 'you will be caught and prosecuted'
9
Suit goes after telemarketer selling extended warranties
ABQnews Seeker
Man says his number is on ... Man says his number is on a do-not-call registry meant to prevent such calls
10
NMSP: Man shot by deputies pointed a gun at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initial information said he had fired ... Initial information said he had fired at the deputies