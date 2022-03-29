 ABQ BioPark named one of worst zoos for elephants in North America - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ BioPark named one of worst zoos for elephants in North America

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Jazmine, an 8-year-old Asian elephant, died of a viral infection at the ABQ BioPark on Jan. 2. An international animal protection group has listed the ABQ BioPark Zoo as one of the 10 worst zoos for elephants after two young elephants died there. (Courtesy ABQ BioPark)

The animal protection organization, In Defense of Animals, or IDA, on Tuesday issued a report naming the ABQ BioPark Zoo as No. 2 on their list of the 10 worst zoos in North America.

The ranking was based partially on the high number of deaths from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, but also on the elephant habitat, which the IDA says is far too small, “drab” and “barren.”

The IDA further said the zoo’s breeding program is a failure and does little to advance conservation.

In response, zoo officials said the IDA assessment is wrong and stems from the IDA’s unfamiliarity with what occurs at the BioPark Zoo. They said the management of elephant care and the breeding program are grounded in science and in best practices.

