ABQ's West Side getting new 55 and up development

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A rendering of Overture Andalucia, located at 5301 Antequera Road NW. Residents are expected to begin moving in this fall.

Albuquerque’s West Side is getting a new adult-living community this fall.

Greystar — an investment, development, and management company — said the Overture Andalucia apartment community will serve adults 55 years old and over.

The company says it is preleasing both one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as two-bedroom cottages.

The development has 171 apartments and cottages, said Greystar marketing director Danielle Clark. Prices range from $1,350 to $3,500 a month, Clark said, with 12- to 24-month leases.

“Overture Andalucia is in an up-and-coming area of Albuquerque and a perfect place for an active adult community,” said Tiffany Goodman, Greystar’s regional operations manager.

A rendering of the pool area at Greystar's adult-living community, Overture Andalucia. The complex anchors the Andalucia master development that includes a Sprouts Farmers Market near Coors and Montaño.

Construction began in April 2021 and is expected to be fully completed by January 2023, Clark said. City of Albuquerque building permits show Pavilion Construction LLC is the contractor for the project.

Move-ins for some residents will begin this fall.

Greystar manages over two dozen properties in and around Albuquerque, said Todd Usher, a public relations manager with the company. In 2020, Greystar completed another adult-living community called Overture Albuquerque.


