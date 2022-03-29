Saunders, a UNM and La Cueva alum, qualifies for Valero Texas Open

Sam Saunders, a former University of New Mexico and La Cueva High golfer, shot 4-under 68 on Monday at the Club at Comanche Trace in Kerrville, Texas to qualify for the Valero Texas Open.

Saunders, the 2021 and 2018 New Mexico Open champion, will be making his first career PGA Tour start at the event that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Saunders, 30, was one of four in a 50-player field to qualify for the tournament. Aaron Baddeley led the way with a 6-under 66. Shawn Stefani grabbed the second qualifying spot at 67, and Jake Kevorkian IV tied with Saunders, who made five birdies against a single bogey.

First-round play at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course starts on Thursday.