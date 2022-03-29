 Bark beetle, drought continue to damage New Mexico forests - Albuquerque Journal

Bark beetle, drought continue to damage New Mexico forests

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

An aerial photo of drought-stressed ponderosa pines near Gallinas Peak on the Cibola National Forest. New Mexico’s 2021 forest health report showed that damaged forests increased by about 240,000 acres last year. (John Formby/NM Forestry Division)

Every year, John Formby spends weeks flying in a plane above New Mexico’s forests, looking for trees with signs of insect damage and stress from heat and drought.

The state forest health specialist’s latest report shows that damaged forests increased by about 240,000 acres in 2021.

Formby said bark beetles caused the most damage, especially in the East Mountains and near Cuba and Santa Fe.

“We’ve been on the ground enough in the state to know that pockets of piñon mortality are caused by bark beetles,” he said. “If it’s drought, we’ll see it across the landscape, more like a widespread complete mortality.”

The beetles bore through a tree’s bark and lay eggs, which hatch into larvae that feed on tree cells that supply water to the canopy, effectively killing the tree.

If a tree has enough moisture, it can often defend itself against the insects.

“Drought and those extreme, above-average temperatures in the summertime are having an impact on trees’ ability to fight off the pest,” Formby said.

The state documented large areas of drought stress and canopy yellowing in ponderosa pine forest for the second consecutive year.

“Pine trees naturally shed really old needles every year, but we’re seeing this event occurring earlier in the year, a couple months before trees normally do this,” Formby said.

Creating resilient forests requires work across public and private lands, said John Waconda, the Indigenous Peoples partnership program director with The Nature Conservancy.

The group recently received $125,000 from the Taos Ski Valley Foundation for forest restoration and wildfire prevention.

“Fire has always been a necessary element in our traditional land management,” Waconda said. “One of our priorities would be to conduct more prescribed fire in landscapes where fire has been excluded in the past, creating hazardous unnatural conditions in the forest.”

Waconda said the grant will help the group work with northern New Mexico pueblos on prescribed fire training.

“We’re hoping to support tribes in their ability to receive training that allow us to address the complex challenges as a result of more people in the wildland-urban interface — that connection between communities and forested areas where now more people reside,” he said.

Forest thinning, careful insecticide use and keeping trees watered can help landowners and managers protect forests.

The Forestry Division also has an interactive map documenting insect and drought damage.

“I fear that over the next few years, we may start getting into some dire circumstances as far as piñon and ponderosa go,” Formby said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

Read the report
Read the full 2021 New Mexico Forest Health Conditions Report, including the story map and aerial survey data dashboard, at www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/forest-health/.

