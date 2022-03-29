 Tennis lessons registration open for adults over 60 - Albuquerque Journal

Tennis lessons registration open for adults over 60

By Journal staff and wire reports

USTA Northern New Mexico is taking reservations for low cost beginner and refresher tennis lessons for adults over 60.

Information can be found online at form.jotform.com/USTASouthwest/NNMSuperSenior22.

The program includes six weeks of one-hour lessons, twice a week, followed by six weeks of round-robin play at different locations in Albuquerque.

Lessons start next week.

Round-robin play will start the week of May 23. Dates and times will be provided at a later date.

The last round-robin date will include a lunch and party at Sierra Vista West Tennis Center for all participants.


