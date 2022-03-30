 Angels blast Rockies in Tuesday exhibition - Albuquerque Journal

Angels blast Rockies in Tuesday exhibition

By ABQJournal News Staff

Tuesday, March 29, Scottsdale, Arizona

Final Score: Los Angeles-AL 8, Colorado 2

Winning Pitcher: Suarez (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: Senzatela (0-1)

Postgame Notes

  • In his 2022 Cactus League debut, Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela allowed five runs on four hits over four innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.
  • Relievers Carlos Estévez, Daniel Bard and Robert Stephenson each threw a scoreless frame, fanning two batters a piece.
  • Outfielder Randal Grichuk finished the game 2-for-2 with a double and a walk, raising his spring average to .429 between the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.
  • Catcher Elias Díaz also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
  • The Rockies were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
  • The Rockies are the parent club of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. The Isotopes’ Pacific Coast League season opener is April 5 at Oklahoma City, and the home opener is April 12 vs. Tacoma.

