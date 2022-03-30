Angels blast Rockies in Tuesday exhibition

Tuesday, March 29, Scottsdale, Arizona
Final Score: Los Angeles-AL 8, Colorado 2
Winning Pitcher: Suarez (1-0)
Losing Pitcher: Senzatela (0-1)
Postgame Notes
- In his 2022 Cactus League debut, Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela allowed five runs on four hits over four innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.
- Relievers Carlos Estévez, Daniel Bard and Robert Stephenson each threw a scoreless frame, fanning two batters a piece.
- Outfielder Randal Grichuk finished the game 2-for-2 with a double and a walk, raising his spring average to .429 between the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.
- Catcher Elias Díaz also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
- The Rockies were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
