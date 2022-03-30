Prep notes: Golfers get Twin Warriors preview; AHS dismisses Brown

Greg Brown’s return to his alma mater didn’t pan out.

Albuquerque High has fired Brown after 18 months, and two seasons coaching the Bulldogs boys basketball team.

AHS athletic director Chad Jones confirmed that the school would not be renewing Brown’s coaching contract but declined further comment, citing personnel reasons.

“We’re going in another direction,” Jones said.

Brown was hired in September 2020, as he came back home to the school where he was once one of New Mexico’s all-time great prep guards.

The Bulldogs were 16-21 in Brown’s two seasons as head coach, including 11-16 this past season when AHS qualified for the Class 5A state tournament as the No. 16 seed.

Jones said the school is hoping to post the job vacancy soon.

SNEAK PREVIEW: In a few weeks, Twin Warriors Golf Club will be hosting the Class 5A state tournaments. On Tuesday, some of the top players and teams got an advance look at the venue.

Defending state champion Quinn Yost of Piedra Vista (with a 1-under 71) and freshman Nicole Jasso of Deming (who shot 82) captured individual honors.

Yost, a senior, cruised to a seven-shot victory over Peyton Jones of Roswell, Matthew Ahlgrim of Piedra Vista, and Tyler Jackson and Riley Apodaca of Deming.

Piedra Vista edged Deming, 313-316, in the team standings. Hobbs, Centennial and La Cueva rounded out the top five.

Jasso had a two-shot triumph over Annie Yost of Piedra Vista, Alex Armendariz of Centennial (who won last year’s 5A state tournament) and Keona Weirick of Manzano.

Deming’s girls shot 391, two strokes in front of runner-up La Cueva. Piedra Vista (395) was third.

GOOD TIMING: Two former Volcano Vista Hawks threw no-hitters on the same day last Saturday in Arizona – for different colleges, but at the same location.

Darius Garcia threw a five-inning no-hitter for Pima Community College in Tucson, striking out seven in a 10-0 victory over GateWay CC.

On the nearby softball field, Emily Dix from Yavapai JC (also in Arizona) threw a no-hitter against Pima CC. She struck out five in a 17-0 victory.

As a freshman, Dix was a third-team NJCAA All-American and was named to the first team in Yavapai’s region.

SO LONG, INTERIM TAG: The La Cueva girls basketball team got all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals earlier this month.

And now, Marisa Cogan, has been rewarded for her coaching.

The interim tag has been lifted and Cogan – who replaced Robert Perea – is the Bears permanent coach, the school said this week. La Cueva finished 21-7 this past season.

THIS AND THAT: Albuquerque High recently had two athletes sign national letters of intent. Cross country runner Bahozhoni Church has signed with Grand Valley State (in Allendale, Michigan), the NCAA Division II men’s national champion last fall, and Janize Castillo has signed with the New Mexico Highlands girls soccer program. … Junior football players Peyton Harrison of Cibola and Zebadiah Thompson of West Mesa both have been invited to participate in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu. Players can choose one of two events, either Dec. 16-21 or Jan. 3-8.