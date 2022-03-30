Prep softball: Cibola gets jump on Volcano Vista in 1-5A

Gene Victor is, if nothing else, a master at underplaying. But he couldn’t deny what he saw Tuesday afternoon, nor its value as the second and more important half of the prep softball season began.

“I told the girls before the game, it’s not the end of the world if we don’t win the game,” Cibola High School’s longtime softball coach said. “We just have to go have fun and try to get a ‘W’. And the girls did a really good job.”

District 1-5A ought to be an unforgiving stretch of games over the next month, and on a chilly day, the lowest-ranked of the five teams in this competitive league, Cibola, went on the road for a 10-7 victory over host Volcano Vista in a district opener for the two rivals.

Junior Hailey Francois pitched a complete game for Cibola (10-5), which scored five runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and gain much needed distance.

Aunika Marquez and Judah Ortiz staked Francois to a 2-0 lead in the third on a pair of RBI singles.

Jayci Johnson’s home run for the Hawks (12-4) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. It was Johnson’s ninth homer of the season.

But in Cibola’s next at-bat, the Cougars left Volcano Vista in a much larger hole.

Jalyn Montes drilled a two-run double to deep center, and Francois added a two-run single off the left-field fence to key the outburst.

Volcano Vista countered with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth, but Cibola regained a five-run edge with three timely runs (on five hits) in the seventh.

“We have the toughest district in the state,” Victor said. “We should get all five teams (into the playoffs).”

Cibola outhit the Hawks 18-9.

“They played well. We didn’t play well,” Volcano Vista coach Desi Garcia said. Three of his team’s four losses are to 1-5A teams, including a pair of one-run defeats to Rio Rancho. “On any given day, anyone can beat anyone in this district. You can’t think you’re gonna win by who you are. You have to win by how you compete.”

In the other 1-5A opener Tuesday, Rio Rancho defeated Atrisco Heritage 6-4.

Cibola meets Cleveland in the Storm’s 1-5A opener on Friday. Volcano Vista travels to Atrisco Heritage on Friday. With the Cougars’ win Tuesday, all five teams in the district have at least 10 wins this season.