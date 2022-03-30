It’s time to explore transfer options for Lobos, Aggies and others

Jabari Rice ate at a Las Cruces Cracker Barrel last week.

Well, he tried.

The New Mexico State junior guard, whose full name is Sir’Jabari Rice, and his Aggies teammates have been living a bit of the celebrity life around town since their One Shining Moment NCAA Tournament upset of the UConn Huskies and near upset of No. 4 Arkansas in Buffalo, N.Y.

“Literally, they had a line of people like trying to talk to me or take photos, or their kids wanted to take photos,” Rice told the Journal on Monday. “People are looking at me – the waiters, waitresses were looking at me. I’m just like, ‘Sorry. There’s nothing I can do.’

“The love has been crazy. Everywhere I go. People in my apartment know who I am – my neighbors who never knew who I was saw me on TV and now they’re like, ‘Oh, man, we watched your games.'”

There’s no question that Rice, the Houston native who has played four seasons for NMSU but has one season of eligibility remaining, loves Las Cruces, and Las Cruces loves him back. Still, on Tuesday morning, the versatile 6-foot-4 All-WAC guard took to social media to announce he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, noting that he is an “Aggie forever,” thanking the city, fans and all the coaches in his time and NMSU – including Chris Jans, who left March 20 to coach at Mississippi State.

“I will continue to pray and ask God to lead me in the right direction whether it’s returning or continuing my journey elsewhere,” he wrote, leaving the door open for an Aggies return.

At Monday’s introductory press conference for NMSU’s new coach Greg Heiar, Rice told the Journal he likes the new coach’s energy and absolutely will give him a chance.

Rice’s decision to explore his options isn’t entirely surprising. A year ago, the one-time, immediate eligibility transfer rule implemented by the NCAA means all players can move schools once without having to sit out a season, which was previously required for underclassmen. Graduate transfers can still transfer without sitting out.

NMSU also learned this week that Teddy Allen, the WAC Player of the Year and a hero after his 37 points in the UConn win, plans to hire an agent and turn pro. Allen this week was named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award for the nation’s top midmajor player.

Several other Aggies are still making decisions about whether to transfer or stay amid the coaching change. According to VerbalCommits.com, a website devoted to tracking recruiting and transfers, the Aggies have four players in transfer portal: Rice; Nate Pryor, the point guard who hit the buzzer beater in overtime in the Pit in December; Marsei Caston, a guard who played two games for NMSU; and Aquam Butler, who committed to but never played for NMSU.

Each transfer portal cycle includes the entire academic year – from fall semester through summer before starting the next season.

AS FOR UNM: Since the season ended, two Lobos entered the transfer portal – junior point guard Jeremiah Francis and senior guard Saquan Singleton. Neither was a surprise unless you consider Singleton a month ago seemed to be leaning toward pursing a professional career. But returning to UNM next season has not been in his plans for a while.

Verbal Commits shows four Lobos in the portal: Francis, Singleton, forward Valdir Manuel (started fall semester at UNM but never played for the Lobos) and Gethro Muscadin (transferred in late December before getting in a severe car crash in Kansas a week later. He remains hospitalized and his family has not given any recent updates on his condition.

TESTING: UNLV’s Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday announced he will test the NBA Draft waters and hire an NCAA-certified agent to help with that process while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Rebels. It’s a process fans can expect to see other Mountain West players pursue, seeking valuable feedback from NBA teams they can then try to apply to their game next season in college. It does not mean they can’t return to their college team, depending on what type of agent they hire.

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson did it a year ago, receiving feedback and becoming first team All-MWC players this season with likely NBA futures now ahead.