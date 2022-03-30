UNM alum pledges $5M endowment for engineering

© 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico’s engineering department will become the first to be endowed in the university’s history after a $5 million donation by a former student who now runs a tech startup he co-founded in Colorado.

Donor Doug Campbell, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from UNM’s Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering in the early 2000s, pledged the funds to rename the department in honor of one of his professors, Gerald May.

May, who served as a professor, associate dean, dean of engineering and UNM’s 14th president, was “incredibly humble, he was a fantastic teacher, and I kind of adopted him as an informal mentor,” Campbell told the Journal.

May retired from UNM in 2002 and lives in Albuquerque.

Campbell, an Albuquerque native, is co-founder and CEO of Solid Power, a developer of electric vehicle batteries located in Louisville, Colorado.

He’s come a long way since his first forays onto the UNM campus.

As an “Albuquerque kid through and through,” Campbell spent time expertly perusing the UNM grounds while his single mother earned her degree in civil engineering in the early ’80s. His first indirect and somewhat ironic connection to May happened when Campbell was a teenage skater.

“We would skate at the university, and, of course, I don’t think skateboarding was allowed,” Campbell said. “If you look at the dates with which Dr. May was president of the university, it was during that exact time when his cops were chasing me off campus.”

Decades later, he’s more than making up for classic teenage rebellion.

Campbell had a brief stretch as a professional mountain biker before co-founding Roccor, an aerospace company, which he sold at the end of 2020. He founded Solid Power in 2012, and took his current company public late last year.

Philanthropy had always been a consideration for Campbell. Though he’s in Colorado now, he said, “I wanted to give back to my community, and my community is Albuquerque.”

His $5 million gift will be dispersed across the department in a variety of areas. Mahmoud Taha, a 20-year faculty veteran and current department chairman, said the money will go toward recruiting faculty, retaining their already distinguished staff, upgrading research facilities and also attracting graduate students, including offering programs for them to study abroad.

Taha said the endowment was “a very generous gift, and the donor is a very generous man.”

“I was not surprised by (Campbell’s) gift, because, the years I’ve known him, I know he wants to do something big for UNM and the civil engineering department,” he said.

Taha introduced the “12 in 12” initiative in 2018, which was established to earn $12 million in private gifts for the department over 12 years.

The intention is to make UNM a Top 50 engineering school in the nation. He shared that the $5 million donation has brought them within almost $3.5 million of reaching the lofty, yet achievable goal.

“I’m sure this will inspire other colleagues and graduates of UNM to support other programs,” Taha said.

“It’s a great school and a great place to work at, and I think it deserves the support its alums do.”

Campbell said that naming the department after May was “a no-brainer.”

“He earned it,” Campbell said.

“He was a phenomenal professional and devoted his entire career to the university.”

May became a UNM faculty member for the civil engineering department in 1967. After his tenure as UNM’s president from 1986 to 1990, he returned to teaching up until around the time Campbell graduated.

In a UNM news release about the endowment, May said that teaching was his “most rewarding role.”

In the release, he told Kim Delker, marketing manager of UNM’s school of engineering, “I’m very humbled by such a generous gesture from a former student. I have been privileged to be able to spend a career at UNM working with such bright young men and women.”

The UNM Board of Regents approved renaming the department as the Gerald May Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering. The release said the department will officially be renamed no later than Dec. 31, 2026, upon final payment of the pledge.

The gift is also the 12th largest for UNM, according to the UNM Foundation records.

Campbell said he plans to continue his philanthropic efforts, especially when it comes to the city he grew up in, which he said is “ripe for innovation.”

“Albuquerque has a lot going for it,” he said. “The weather’s fantastic, the culture is so unique … and then you got these phenomenal research institutions.”