Spring Sports Roundup: Lobos simply too much for rival NM State

LAS CRUCES — The University of New Mexico baseball team overwhelmed rival New Mexico State, 19-2, using 22 hits and sophomore pitcher Matt Haley to come away with a dominant run-rule win in seven innings on Tuesday night.

Haley recorded a career-high eight strikeouts, and allowed five hits and two runs in six innings to grab his first win of the season.

UNM pitcher Owen Loesch shut down the Aggies in the seventh and final inning as he struck out one batter and forced two ground outs.

On offense, Coley Posey and Kyle Landers led the Lobos (12-13), who have won six of their past eight. Posey went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Landers was 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. UNM’s Jeffrey David and Shane Podsednik had one homer each, and both had two RBIs, as did Lance Russell.

All 14 Lobo batters reached base at least once, seven of them had multi-hit games.

Brandon Dieter led NMSU (10-12), going 3-for-3 with a double.

The Lobos broke a six-game losing streak to the Aggies, and lead the all-time series, 161-91.

New Mexico will host Mountain West Conference leader UNLV for a three-game series that starts Friday at 6 p.m.

MEN’S GOLF: In Awendaw, South Carolina, UNM senior Sam Choi shot 7-under 209 (70-65-74) to finish tied for fifth and helped the Lobos tie for ninth out of 16 teams at the Hootie at Bulls Bay.

It was Choi’s sixth top-5 finish of the season.

The Lobos shot 2-over during the third round at the Bulls Bay Golf Club to finish the event at 6-under, tying with Charleston.

Host South Carolina and East Tennessee State were co-champions as their playoff had to be halted due to darkness. It began as a four-team playoff, also including North Carolina State and Missouri, after all four finished the tournament at 20-under.

Bastien Amat and Matthew Watkins led UNM, each shooting a 2-under 70 in the final round. Brandon Shong and Carson Herron each shot 76.

TRACK & FIELD: UNM’s Rivaldo Leacock was named the Mountain West Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

In his first outdoor 400-meter hurdles event as a Lobo, Leacock ran his best race of the season, finishing in 50.79 seconds to win the event at the ASU Invitational. The St. George, Barbados native earned himself the No. 11 spot on the NCAA Division I qualifying list early in the season.