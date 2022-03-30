Prosecutor against probation in cases of aggravated fleeing

SANTA FE – Dangerous incidents involving high-speed police pursuits have prompted a northern New Mexico district attorney to adopt a policy to toughen potential plea deals for defendants in those cases.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said Monday the policy prohibits probation as being the sentence in a plea deal for a case of aggravated fleeing.

In addition, Carmack-Altwies’ office will ask judges to order that people charged with aggravated fleeing be jailed until trial, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The 1st Judicial District covers Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

Recent incidents prompting the policy include two wrong-way cases on Interstate 25, one resulting in crashes that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas, New Mexico, firefighter who was not involved in the chase.

Carmack-Atlwies said she wants “to send a message to the community that we are trying to keep our streets safe.”

State Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur said he’s also concerned about chases that endanger lives but that a blanket policy prevents prosecutors from using discretion based on the facts of individual cases.