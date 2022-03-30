Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor

BELEN – A Belen businessman and president of the Belen MainStreet Partnership has filed a lawsuit against Jerah Cordova, claiming the former mayor continues to harass him and make defamatory comments about him.

Jay Peters filed the lawsuit in the 13th Judicial District Court in February asking for damages for defamation and harassment as well as an injunction to stop Cordova from further conduct.

Cordova, who has not filed a formal response yet in court, told the News-Bulletin he believes Peters is trying to “silence discussion on legitimate public policies.”

“Mr. Peters is a public official, as a part of Belen MainStreet …” Cordova said. “He has engaged in public policy discussions in and around the organization and city of Belen.”

Peters, who told the News-Bulletin he is not a public official, only a volunteer for the nonprofit organization, says the former mayor has been trying to undermine him and the Belen MainStreet Partnership for years.

According to the lawsuit, filed by Peters’ attorney, Tibo Chavez Jr., “Cordova has made false accusations, harassing and defamatory communications regarding Peters, by personal email, text communications and verbal communications” during the former mayor’s last year in office.

Peters claims that on May 30 and June 16, 2021, the former mayor sent emails and text messages that were defamatory toward Peters, alleging corruption benefiting Peters.

Cordova denies the claims, saying he has simply engaged in public policy discussions related to the work of BMSP.

“I have a firm belief that they have not delivered on their contractual commitment to the city of Belen,” Cordova said.

“Jerah Cordova stated that Jay Peters used Belen MainStreet Partnership to enhance his personal investment on Becker Ave.,” the suit states. “In emails from Jerah Cordova to (Belen city manager) Andrew Salas, he made similar false and defamatory statements about Jay Peters.”

Peters also alleges Cordova made similar “false and defamatory statements” to Salas, and made accusations of “corruption, financial improprieties, fraud and using MainStreet funds for his personal benefit” during MainStreet board meetings.

The former mayor said he is concerned Peters did benefit from his position with BMSP, including a mural painted on his building paid for by the organization, a $2,500 grant for facade improvements to his building and an event promoted by BMSP in front of his property.

Peters told the News-Bulletin that the BMSP has a working relationship with both public and private entities, and the board is made up of all volunteers.

“I want it to be known, I don’t have access to the checkbook,” Peters said.

The lawsuit claims that in November 2021, Cordova filed an Inspection of Public Records Act request to the city of Belen, requesting a new business permit and plans for Peters’ cannabis dispensary, Smokal, Smoke Local LLC, on Becker Avenue in an attempt to harass him.

“(Cordova) acquired personal and confidential information regarding Mr. Peters’ business,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Cordova sent a letter to the city stating that he did not want Mr. Peters’ business to be approved and he requested that all activity in that commercial space be denied.”

Peters is asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees as well as a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Cordova from any harassment or defamatory comments toward him.