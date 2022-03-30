 Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor - Albuquerque Journal

Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor

By Clara Garcia

BELEN – A Belen businessman and president of the Belen MainStreet Partnership has filed a lawsuit against Jerah Cordova, claiming the former mayor continues to harass him and make defamatory comments about him.

Jay Peters filed the lawsuit in the 13th Judicial District Court in February asking for damages for defamation and harassment as well as an injunction to stop Cordova from further conduct.

Jerah Cordova

Cordova, who has not filed a formal response yet in court, told the News-Bulletin he believes Peters is trying to “silence discussion on legitimate public policies.”

“Mr. Peters is a public official, as a part of Belen MainStreet …” Cordova said. “He has engaged in public policy discussions in and around the organization and city of Belen.”

Peters, who told the News-Bulletin he is not a public official, only a volunteer for the nonprofit organization, says the former mayor has been trying to undermine him and the Belen MainStreet Partnership for years.

According to the lawsuit, filed by Peters’ attorney, Tibo Chavez Jr., “Cordova has made false accusations, harassing and defamatory communications regarding Peters, by personal email, text communications and verbal communications” during the former mayor’s last year in office.

Peters claims that on May 30 and June 16, 2021, the former mayor sent emails and text messages that were defamatory toward Peters, alleging corruption benefiting Peters.

Cordova denies the claims, saying he has simply engaged in public policy discussions related to the work of BMSP.

“I have a firm belief that they have not delivered on their contractual commitment to the city of Belen,” Cordova said.

“Jerah Cordova stated that Jay Peters used Belen MainStreet Partnership to enhance his personal investment on Becker Ave.,” the suit states. “In emails from Jerah Cordova to (Belen city manager) Andrew Salas, he made similar false and defamatory statements about Jay Peters.”

Jay Peters

Peters also alleges Cordova made similar “false and defamatory statements” to Salas, and made accusations of “corruption, financial improprieties, fraud and using MainStreet funds for his personal benefit” during MainStreet board meetings.

The former mayor said he is concerned Peters did benefit from his position with BMSP, including a mural painted on his building paid for by the organization, a $2,500 grant for facade improvements to his building and an event promoted by BMSP in front of his property.

Peters told the News-Bulletin that the BMSP has a working relationship with both public and private entities, and the board is made up of all volunteers.

“I want it to be known, I don’t have access to the checkbook,” Peters said.

The lawsuit claims that in November 2021, Cordova filed an Inspection of Public Records Act request to the city of Belen, requesting a new business permit and plans for Peters’ cannabis dispensary, Smokal, Smoke Local LLC, on Becker Avenue in an attempt to harass him.

“(Cordova) acquired personal and confidential information regarding Mr. Peters’ business,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Cordova sent a letter to the city stating that he did not want Mr. Peters’ business to be approved and he requested that all activity in that commercial space be denied.”

Peters is asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees as well as a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Cordova from any harassment or defamatory comments toward him.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Animal group: ABQ BioPark is among worst for elephants
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
2
Medical cannabis patients wary as commercial sales begin in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many cite supply and access issues ... Many cite supply and access issues as among their gravest concerns
3
Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence ... Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence discussion' on policies
4
NM health exchange CEO steps down
ABQnews Seeker
Bustamante was in position since 2019; ... Bustamante was in position since 2019; will stay on until post filled
5
Border an early focus in campagn ads for GOP
ABQnews Seeker
'You can't fight crime if you ... 'You can't fight crime if you don't secure the border,' says former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti in an ad released in lat
6
Beetles, drought continue to damage NM forests
ABQnews Seeker
Affected acres up by 240K from ... Affected acres up by 240K from last year
7
BioPark among worst zoos for elephants, animal group says
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
8
Hotel guard killed; police, deputies dodge bullets in 2 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead ... Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead to shots being fired at law enforcement
9
Prep softball: Cibola gets jump on Volcano Vista in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gene Victor is, if nothing else, ... Gene Victor is, if nothing else, a master at underplaying. But he couldn't deny what he saw Tuesday afternoon, nor its value as the ...