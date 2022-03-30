 31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships - Albuquerque Journal

31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships

By Journal Staff Report

The Daniels Fund announced Tuesday its 2022 class of Daniels Scholarship recipients, including 31 New Mexico high school seniors.

They were among 240 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to a news release.

The students will receive up to $100,000 over four years toward an undergraduate degree, depending on family need. The scholarships can be used at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the country.

Students earn the awards based on strength of character, leadership potential and a commitment to serving the community, organizers said in the release.

“These students have incredible grit and drive, embody the values that guided Bill Daniels’ life, and are poised to do great things,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We can’t wait to see their success and the long-term impacts they make with this opportunity.”

The Daniels Fund charitable program was established by cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels and is dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

For more information, visit DanielsFund.org.

Daniels Scholarship recipients

Students selected from New Mexico and their schools:

Isabela Azurdia, Capital High School

Samuel Balsamo, New Mexico Connections Academy

Jorge Barraza, Clovis High School

Jaikayo-Javon Brown, New Mexico Military Institute

Nicole Emami Canon, Christian Academy

Alex Chang, Centennial High School

Lily Clark, Santa Fe Waldorf School

Cade Collins, Texico High School

Samuel Hagele, Academy for Technology and the Classics

Alexi Hoy, Maxwell High School

Gregory Lanting, Albuquerque Academy

Caleb Lasher, Albuquerque Academy

Morgan Lee San Jon High School

Jenna Lopez, San Jon High School

Ainsley Martin, home-schooled

Alan Meraz, Roswell High School

Joren Mirabal, Magdalena High School

Arianna Munoz-Paez, Magdalena High School

Megan Oberg, Fort Sumner High School

Makayla Paiz, South Valley Academy

Zachary Rich, Capitan High School

Henry Schuett, Moriarty High School

Kaitlynn Siefert, Socorro High School

Ian Simpson, Ruidoso High School

Noah Smith, Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School

Isa Bella Thomas, New Mexico School for the Arts

Emma Traylor, Capitan High School

Jonathon Valencia, Cleveland High School.

Daniel Wright, Santa Fe High School

Jayden Yazzie, Gallup High School

— A student who asked not to be identified, Ruidoso High School


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Animal group: ABQ BioPark is among worst for elephants
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
2
Medical cannabis patients wary as commercial sales begin in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many cite supply and access issues ... Many cite supply and access issues as among their gravest concerns
3
Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence ... Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence discussion' on policies
4
31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships
ABQnews Seeker
Program provides recipients with $100K for ... Program provides recipients with $100K for undergraduate degree
5
NM health exchange CEO steps down
ABQnews Seeker
Bustamante was in position since 2019; ... Bustamante was in position since 2019; will stay on until post filled
6
Border an early focus in campagn ads for GOP
ABQnews Seeker
'You can't fight crime if you ... 'You can't fight crime if you don't secure the border,' says former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti in an ad released in lat
7
Beetles, drought continue to damage NM forests
ABQnews Seeker
Affected acres up by 240K from ... Affected acres up by 240K from last year
8
BioPark among worst zoos for elephants, animal rights group ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
9
Hotel guard killed; police, deputies dodge bullets in 2 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead ... Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead to shots being fired at law enforcement