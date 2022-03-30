31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships

The Daniels Fund announced Tuesday its 2022 class of Daniels Scholarship recipients, including 31 New Mexico high school seniors.

They were among 240 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to a news release.

The students will receive up to $100,000 over four years toward an undergraduate degree, depending on family need. The scholarships can be used at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the country.

Students earn the awards based on strength of character, leadership potential and a commitment to serving the community, organizers said in the release.

“These students have incredible grit and drive, embody the values that guided Bill Daniels’ life, and are poised to do great things,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We can’t wait to see their success and the long-term impacts they make with this opportunity.”

The Daniels Fund charitable program was established by cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels and is dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

For more information, visit DanielsFund.org.