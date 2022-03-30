 GOP Sen. Collins says she'll back Jackson for Supreme Court - Albuquerque Journal

GOP Sen. Collins says she’ll back Jackson for Supreme Court

By Mary Clare Jalonick / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Collins said in a statement Tuesday that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.”

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hotel guard killed; police, deputies dodge bullets in 2 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead ... Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead to shots being fired at law enforcement
2
BioPark among worst zoos for elephants, animal rights group ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
3
UNM alum pledges $5M endowment for engineering
From the newspaper
Department will be renamed in honor ... Department will be renamed in honor of donor's professor and 'informal mentor'
4
Medical cannabis patients wary as commercial sales begin in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many cite supply and access issues ... Many cite supply and access issues as among their gravest concerns
5
Beetles, drought continue to damage NM forests
ABQnews Seeker
Affected acres up by 240K from ... Affected acres up by 240K from last year
6
Border an early focus in campagn ads for GOP
ABQnews Seeker
'You can't fight crime if you ... 'You can't fight crime if you don't secure the border,' says former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti in an ad released in lat
7
NM health exchange CEO steps down
ABQnews Seeker
Bustamante was in position since 2019; ... Bustamante was in position since 2019; will stay on until post filled
8
Prosecutor against probation in cases of aggravated fleeing
Courts
Recent high-speed police pursuits called for ... Recent high-speed police pursuits called for policy that toughens plea deals
9
Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence ... Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence discussion' on policies
10
31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships
ABQnews Seeker
Program provides recipients with $100K for ... Program provides recipients with $100K for undergraduate degree