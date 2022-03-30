 Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in northern Nevada - Albuquerque Journal

Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in northern Nevada

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

EUREKA, Nev. — A manhunt was underway Wednesday in a rural area along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said officers from numerous agencies were participating in the search for Daniel Goodyear who Watts said was sought in a homicide that occurred Tuesday in Eureka County near Carlin in neighboring Elko County.

Watts declined to release any information about the homicide but said authorities on Wednesday planned to ask a judge to issue an arrest warrant.

The sheriff said authorities don’t know whether Goodyear was driving a vehicle .

A wanted notice posted on social media by the Eureka County Sheriff’s office said Goodyear was considered “armed and dangerous” and warned people not to contact him and to instead call 911 immediately.

Carlin is 212 miles (341 kilometers) miles east of Reno.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hotel guard killed; police, deputies dodge bullets in 2 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead ... Homicide at Ambassador Inn, carjacking lead to shots being fired at law enforcement
2
BioPark among worst zoos for elephants, animal rights group ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; ... Virus deaths of baby elephants cited; zoo official defends care of animals
3
UNM alum pledges $5M endowment for engineering
From the newspaper
Department will be renamed in honor ... Department will be renamed in honor of donor's professor and 'informal mentor'
4
Medical cannabis patients wary as commercial sales begin in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Many cite supply and access issues ... Many cite supply and access issues as among their gravest concerns
5
Beetles, drought continue to damage NM forests
ABQnews Seeker
Affected acres up by 240K from ... Affected acres up by 240K from last year
6
Border an early focus in campagn ads for GOP
ABQnews Seeker
'You can't fight crime if you ... 'You can't fight crime if you don't secure the border,' says former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti in an ad released in lat
7
NM health exchange CEO steps down
ABQnews Seeker
Bustamante was in position since 2019; ... Bustamante was in position since 2019; will stay on until post filled
8
Prosecutor against probation in cases of aggravated fleeing
Courts
Recent high-speed police pursuits called for ... Recent high-speed police pursuits called for policy that toughens plea deals
9
Defamation, harassment lawsuit filed against former Belen mayor
ABQnews Seeker
Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence ... Cordova: Businessman is trying to 'silence discussion' on policies
10
31 NM students selected for Daniels Scholarships
ABQnews Seeker
Program provides recipients with $100K for ... Program provides recipients with $100K for undergraduate degree