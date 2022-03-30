Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in northern Nevada

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

EUREKA, Nev. — A manhunt was underway Wednesday in a rural area along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said officers from numerous agencies were participating in the search for Daniel Goodyear who Watts said was sought in a homicide that occurred Tuesday in Eureka County near Carlin in neighboring Elko County.

Watts declined to release any information about the homicide but said authorities on Wednesday planned to ask a judge to issue an arrest warrant.

The sheriff said authorities don’t know whether Goodyear was driving a vehicle .

A wanted notice posted on social media by the Eureka County Sheriff’s office said Goodyear was considered “armed and dangerous” and warned people not to contact him and to instead call 911 immediately.

Carlin is 212 miles (341 kilometers) miles east of Reno.