 Colorado lawmakers tackle budget; crime, climate top issues - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado lawmakers tackle budget; crime, climate top issues

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers this week are debating a proposed $36.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 with increased spending on public safety, climate change and education. It’s a record sum boosted by strong revenues generated by a recovering economy.

The budget bill, set for debate in the House on Wednesday, reflects Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ pledge this year to battle rising crime rates and curb the impact of a state annual inflation rate that reached 7.9% in January. It calls for limiting, reducing or eliminating state fees ranging from motor vehicle registrations to starting businesses.

And it reflects Polis’ commitment since his 2018 election to enhancing school spending from pre-K to higher education.

Minority Republicans in both chambers worry that some $2 billion in new spending can’t be sustained in future years. They’ve called for tax relief for residents and fully replenishing a state unemployment fund that was exhausted during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s going to be difficult moving forward to keep up with all the additions and all the growth that we’ve had this year,” said Republican Rep. Kim Ransom, a member of the Joint Budget Committee that drafted the proposal.

Democratic Rep. Julie McCluskie, the committee chair, said the proposal reflects a “return to a sense of normal,” The Colorado Sun reports.

Among hundreds of other programs, the proposal would:

__ Put about $2 billion into a rainy day fund. McCluskie said previous state reserves didn’t cover more than $3 billion in pandemic-related cuts made in 2020 and 2021.

__ Spending more than $7 billion on K-12 education. The amount would slash state arrears in public education funding from $571 million to $321 million, according to McCluskie. The bill also increases higher education funding by $223 million, to $5.4 billion, with new scholarship money for low-income students, and it caps tuition hikes at most state institutions at 2%.

__ Reducing state fees for residents and businesses by $157 million, delaying a new state gasoline tax of 2 cents per gallon for two years, and offering $200 million in property tax relief.

__ Raising public safety spending by 15% to $196 million. Crime is a top priority for both major parties this midterm election year, with a number of crime-related bills working their way through the Legislature.

__ Increasing spending for the Department of Public Health and Environment from $92 million to $156 million. At least $43.5 million would address metropolitan Denver’s chronically poor air quality by creating new emissions monitoring programs, Axios Denver reports.

The House debates the plan this week before forwarding it to the Senate. Lawmakers are required to pass a balanced budget each session.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas to review prayer, touch requests in executions by ...
Around the Region
Texas prison officials said Tuesday they ... Texas prison officials said Tuesday they don't plan to formally update their rules after last week's Supreme Court ruling that indicated states must accommodate ...
2
US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Americans 50 and older can get ... Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it's been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at ...
3
Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation
Around the Region
Phoenix police are investigating the death ... Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant. An unidentified woman was ...
4
House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding
Around the Region
A major overhaul of large parts ... A major overhaul of large parts of Arizona's K-12 school funding formula backed by a school choice group and the Republican leader of the ...
5
NM seeks approval to store Rio Grande water at ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's water debt should prohibit release ... State's water debt should prohibit release of resource, managers in Texas say
6
Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order
Around the Region
Attorneys for some of those killed ... Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year's deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott ...
7
Flight attendant attack by Phoenix airport may be hate ...
Around the Region
Phoenix police are investigating an alleged ... Phoenix police are investigating an alleged assault of a flight attendant on an airport tram platform as a possible hate crime. Authorities say the ...
8
Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff
Around the Region
A pedestrian who was fatally struck ... A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in downtown Flagstaff has been identified as a Phoenix woman, authorities said Monday. Flagstaff police ...
9
Residents return home after fleeing latest Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
Nearly 20,000 people who were forced ... Nearly 20,000 people who were forced to flee a wildfire in northern Colorado were back home Monday after firefighters were able to stop the ...