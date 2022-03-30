 Arizona pandemic case total reaches 2M as outbreak eases - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona pandemic case total reaches 2M as outbreak eases

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reached a milestone of 2 million reported COVID-19 cases while numbers of new infections and additional deaths continued to decline along with virus-related hospitalization levels, according to public health officials and newly released data.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday added 10,143 additional cases in its weekly update but said most of those additional cases added to the pandemic total “date back to October and result from a provider resolving an electronic reporting issue.”

Cases reported by the weeks they occurred continue a decline since January, the department said on Twitter.

With the newly reported cases and 385 additional deaths, the state’s pandemic totals rose to 2,007,180 cases and 29,268 deaths.

Meanwhile, there were 429 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds in hospitals statewide as of Tuesday. That’s about one-eighth as many during the height of the omicron wave. Sharp decrease also have been seen in cases and deaths.

Arizona’s COVID-19 case rate is 11th highest among states and its death rate is third highest, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The state’s pandemic case total reached 1 million late last August.


