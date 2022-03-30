 Police chief: Student accidentally shot in leg on school bus - Albuquerque Journal

Police chief: Student accidentally shot in leg on school bus

By Associated Press

KINGMAN, Ariz. — One high school student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus with a handgun brought to school , Kingman police said Wednesday.

Police Chief Rusty Cooper said juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes would likely be sought against the 14-year-old boy who took the gun to school on March 23 and who was handling it while riding home on bus to Dolan Springs that day when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old boy in the leg.

The injury was serious but not life-threatening, Cooper said in a statement.

The 14-year-old discarded the gun after getting off the bus and it wasn’t found in a subsequent search after the wounded boy’s family contacted authorities, Cooper said.

“The shooting appears to have been reckless, but unintentional,” Cooper said.

Cooper told The Associated Press that initial information given police was muddled and that it wasn’t clear what the driver knew.

The driver was placed on administrative leave pending investigation, Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said.

“Carrying a weapon on a school campus or bus is not tolerated under any circumstance,” Dorner said in a statement.

Dolan Springs is a rural community 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Kingman.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican governor on Wednesday signed ... Arizona's Republican governor on Wednesday signed a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election, drawing fierce opposition from ...
2
Arizona governor signs bills limiting abortion, trans rights
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican governor signed a series ... Arizona's Republican governor signed a series of bills Wednesday targeting abortion and transgender rights, joining a growing list of GOP-led states pursuing a conservative ...
3
Colorado lawmakers tackle budget; crime, climate top issues
Around the Region
Colorado lawmakers this week are debating ... Colorado lawmakers this week are debating a proposed $36.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 with increased spending on ...
4
Texas to review prayer, touch requests in executions by ...
Around the Region
Texas prison officials said Tuesday they ... Texas prison officials said Tuesday they don't plan to formally update their rules after last week's Supreme Court ruling that indicated states must accommodate ...
5
US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Americans 50 and older can get ... Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it's been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at ...
6
Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation
Around the Region
Phoenix police are investigating the death ... Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant. An unidentified woman was ...
7
House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding
Around the Region
A major overhaul of large parts ... A major overhaul of large parts of Arizona's K-12 school funding formula backed by a school choice group and the Republican leader of the ...
8
NM seeks approval to store Rio Grande water at ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's water debt should prohibit release ... State's water debt should prohibit release of resource, managers in Texas say
9
Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order
Around the Region
Attorneys for some of those killed ... Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year's deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott ...