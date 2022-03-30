 Missing Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina apartment - Albuquerque Journal

Missing Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina apartment

By Associated Press

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A 12-year-old southern Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina and a man is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference, authorities said Wednesday.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials said Betty Taylor went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20. Six hours later when she hadn’t return home, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

With the help of the FBI, sheriff’s officials said the missing girl was found Wednesday in the South Carolina apartment of 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis of Hilton Head Island.

Authorities said Schultheis has been booked into a Beaufort County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

Arrangements were being made to unite the girl with her family.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican governor on Wednesday signed ... Arizona's Republican governor on Wednesday signed a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election, drawing fierce opposition from ...
2
Arizona governor signs bills limiting abortion, trans rights
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican governor signed a series ... Arizona's Republican governor signed a series of bills Wednesday targeting abortion and transgender rights, joining a growing list of GOP-led states pursuing a conservative ...
3
Colorado lawmakers tackle budget; crime, climate top issues
Around the Region
Colorado lawmakers this week are debating ... Colorado lawmakers this week are debating a proposed $36.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 with increased spending on ...
4
Texas to review prayer, touch requests in executions by ...
Around the Region
Texas prison officials said Tuesday they ... Texas prison officials said Tuesday they don't plan to formally update their rules after last week's Supreme Court ruling that indicated states must accommodate ...
5
US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Americans 50 and older can get ... Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it's been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at ...
6
Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation
Around the Region
Phoenix police are investigating the death ... Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant. An unidentified woman was ...
7
House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding
Around the Region
A major overhaul of large parts ... A major overhaul of large parts of Arizona's K-12 school funding formula backed by a school choice group and the Republican leader of the ...
8
NM seeks approval to store Rio Grande water at ...
ABQnews Seeker
State's water debt should prohibit release ... State's water debt should prohibit release of resource, managers in Texas say
9
Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order
Around the Region
Attorneys for some of those killed ... Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year's deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott ...