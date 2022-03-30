 State recommends another booster in some cases - Albuquerque Journal

State recommends another booster in some cases

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Diego Loya gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe in December. The state on Wednesday announced that is is recommending another booster shot in some cases. (Eddie Moote/Albuquerque Journal)

Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, local health officials are recommending another shot in the arm for certain individuals.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced a recommendation that people 50 or older who are at least four months removed from receiving a booster of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines get a second booster shot.

The health department is also recommending immunocompromised people 12 and older get another shot, as well as adults who received a primary and booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine get a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the recommendation is especially important for people 65 and older and those who are older than 50 with underlying medical conditions.

“Vaccines and boosters are both safe and free,” he said in a statement. “The data clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses protect individuals from both infection and severe outcomes.”

Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said the state plans to continue to cover the cost of PCR testing by Curative, Vault and Tricore through June 30.

Scrase said the state’s vaccine recommendation is in step with the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shots are proving to be effective at preventing serious illness in New Mexico, but many breakthrough cases are common.

In the last four weeks, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 40% of the cases, 65% of the hospitalizations and 58% of the deaths, according to New Mexico Health Department weekly epidemiology reports.

The Health Department’s website shows 77.6% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

Weekly hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients dropped nearly 50% in the last week even though new cases didn’t change much, according to New Mexico Health Department weekly epidemiology reports.

According to the reports, which are dated March 28, New Mexico had 40 people with COVID admitted to hospitals around the state in the last week. That was down from 77 the week before.

The were 925 total new cases in the same week, compared with 987 cases the week before.

Eighty-four people were hospitalized with COVID in New Mexico on Wednesday, 10 of whom were on ventilators.

The state reported 21 more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the statewide toll to 7,255 since the start of the pandemic.


