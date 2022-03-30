 Four Seasons-inspired musical 'Jersey Boys' to make stop at Popejoy Hall - Albuquerque Journal

Four Seasons-inspired musical ‘Jersey Boys’ to make stop at Popejoy Hall

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Devon Goffman, Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker and Matt Faucher in a scene from “Jersey Boys.” (Courtesy of Joan Marcus)

Each night, Devon Goffman gets the opportunity to take the stage in his perfectly pressed suit and journey back to the 1950s in “Jersey Boys.”

Goffman portrays Tommy DeVito, who was a force in the Four Seasons.

“It’s really a blast,” he says. “Stepping into that suit makes me feel like I can accomplish anything. It’s been amazing.”

The Tony Award-winning musical begins its four-night stay at Popejoy Hall on Thursday, April 7.

“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’ ” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

It opened in New York on November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.

The current touring cast includes Goffman, as well as Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Matt Faucher as Nick Massi and Jon Hacker as Valli.

Goffman joined the tour in December, right after it reopened.

Though he was on the “Jersey Boys” tour in a different facet 10 years ago.

“I was an understudy the last time the show came to Albuquerque,” he says. “It’s kind of like a full circle. I’ve been very fortunate to work a lot as an actor. I’ve toured a lot and to get to come back to ‘Jersey Boys,’ it’s pretty amazing.”

Goffman also spent time on with the Las Vegas, Nevada show.

On this tour, he’s getting the opportunity to tour with his wife, who is also a part of the ensemble cast.

“We’ve always been working, just on different tours,” he says. “It’s always difficult to leave home for a tour, but this time we are together and cherishing every moment.”

Stepping into DeVito’s shoes every night has made for a remarkable journey as the show pays homage to the four legendary stars.

Goffman says DeVito died in September 2020 from COVID at the age of 92.

“I never got to meet Tommy, but his brother came out to a show in Vegas,” he says. “Being in these roles feels like you are standing on their shoulders and we are keeping their memory alive with the amazing things they created. Tommy is a complex role. He shoots from the heart and so I.”

Goffman says working with the three other guys has also been magical.

“We’ve become really good friends and we try to live a little like they lived,” he says. “We try to be invested in each other as humans and it shows on stage. The music transcends generations and it’s amazing to see audiences enjoy it.”

‘Jersey Boys’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $48-$112, plus fees at popejoypresents.com. Masks must be worn in Popejoy Hall due to performer requirements.


