 'Monarch' starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins to return in the fall - Albuquerque Journal

‘Monarch’ starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins to return in the fall

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in “Monarch,” which will air in the fall. (Courtesy of Fox Media LLC)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Back in January of this year a show called “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins was supposed to be on Fox. I have been looking for it ever since, but it has never appeared. What happened?

A: Instead of putting on the country music drama at midseason, Fox decided to hold it back for the fall of 2022. The Hollywood Reporter quoted a Fox statement calling the series “a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule … As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes.”

Q: I am often surprised that you come up with answers that seem improbable. Mine is an absolute long shot because I remember very little about a late ’70s (I think) TV show that took place in a high school that was called “We Mo We” High. I have no idea how it was spelled or even what the show was about. A bunch of high school kids, I guess. I just know It was one of my favorite shows and We Mo We High pops into my head every so often.

A: That is “Square Pegs,” a comedy created by the great Anne Beatts, which aired on CBS for a single season in 1982-83. Sarah Jessica Parker starred in the series as one of a group of misfit students at Weemawee High School. The show’s many charms included the “Square Pegs” theme song by the Waitresses (also known for “I Know What Boys Like” and “Christmas Wrapping”).

Tom Hanks in “Greyhound,” which is streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Q: Just before the pandemic hit, Tom Hanks made a movie called “Greyhound” about a convoy of ships in World War II. I would love to see it on TV and especially DVD. Such has not been the case.

A: The movie premiered on the streaming service Apple TV+ and is still there. I have not yet seen a release date for a DVD.

Q: Could you please tell me the name of the handsome Black man who was on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and played Miranda’s boyfriend on “Sex and the City”? I love him but I can’t find out his name.

A: That is Blair Underwood, a fine, veteran actor. You may also have seen him in a host of other series including “Agents of SHIELD,” “Quantico,” “When They See Us” and “L.A. Law” (where he’s also set to appear in a planned revival).

Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at cartalk.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
24th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico returns for in-person ...
Arts
The spring show is comprised of ... The spring show is comprised of four separately juried shows.
2
Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped ...
Arts
Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, ... Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, moved to Santa Fe just over a decade ago.
3
Take an elevated culinary trip to the Old West ...
Dining Reviews
When developing the Black Bird menu, ... When developing the Black Bird menu, Patrick and Kelly Torres researched what people ate in the 1880s and early 1900s.
4
Documentary on LA's 'Zoot Suit Riots' to air on ...
Blogs
'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at ... 'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
5
David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San ...
Entertainment
The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his ... The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his most recent release, 'Oh Quiet World' while traveling back to New Mexico.
6
The Districts to make tour stop at Meow Wolf
Entertainment
The Districts’ tour will bring them ... The Districts’ tour will bring them to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe for a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
7
BFFs 'Astrid and Lilly' have to survive creepy creatures ...
Entertainment
The series airs at 8 p.m. ... The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy and is also available on demand.
8
Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into ...
Arts
To him, the American landscape represents ... To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.
9
NM Philharmonic, St. John's Church team up for Ukraine ...
Arts
Music brings people together. This is ... Music brings people together. This is the case as the musicians of the New Mexico Philharmonic are collaborating with St. John's Cathedral for a ...
10
ABQ rapper to represent state in song contest
ABQnews Seeker
Khalisol set to compete with other ... Khalisol set to compete with other national talent in 'American Song Contest'