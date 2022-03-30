 'Infinite Storm' can be a tough climb, but one well worth undertaking - Albuquerque Journal

‘Infinite Storm’ can be a tough climb, but one well worth undertaking

By Richard Roeper / Universal Press Syndicate

Naomi Watts in “Infinite Storm.” (Bleecker Street)

We’ve known for more than two decades Naomi Watts is one of our most reliable actors, and we know she’ll never shy away from physically demanding roles, whether she’s mixing it up with “King Kong” (2005), playing a doctor whose family is swept up in a deadly tsunami and sustains serious injuries in “The Impossible” (2012) or, last month, portraying a mother who is stranded in the woods, injures herself and hobbles about while trying to get back home after a shooting at her son’s school in “The Desperate Hour.” Watts fights through arguably the most physically and emotionally challenging role of her career in “Infinite Storm,” which might well leave the viewer drained, and we’re just bearing witness to this struggle.

At times almost too unbearably intense to watch but ultimately rewarding and with an uplifting twist, “Infinite Storm” is based on the amazing, true-life story of one Pam Bales, who in 2010 set out on an excursion to the top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern United States, which is famous for its unpredictable weather and exhilarating but dangerous paths. (That the climb begins so close to the highway only makes it more harrowing; at first blush, the mountain doesn’t seem so intimidating at all.)

Stocking up on hot chocolate and extra layers of clothing at the local store at the base of the mountain, Pam is warned by her old friend Parker (Denis O’Hare) that storms are imminent, but she tells him, “You know what day this is,” and as we learn later, it’s the anniversary of a seminal moment in Pam’s life, and the only way she can get through the day is by losing herself in the mountains.

It’s not long before the weather goes from ominous to daunting to life-threatening, and Pam will be lucky to make it back home – and that’s when she comes across a man who is wearing gym shoes and light clothing and is in a state of near-death. What in the world? The man (played by Billy Howle) is barely conscious and can’t or won’t even give his name, so Pam calls him “John” through the rest of their hellish journey together.

With Slovenia filling in for New Hampshire and some seamless visual effects as well, director Malgorzata Szumowska plunges us into the blistering winds and frigid cold, as Pam fights every inch of the way to save herself and John – who doesn’t necessarily WANT to be rescued. (What was he doing up there in the first place, essentially dressed to die?)

It’s no spoiler alert to reveal Pam, and John, eventually make it back, but in some ways the real story is just beginning to unfold. John disappears without a trace. We learn the tragic backstory of Pam’s past. Finally, everything comes together, and when we discover the truth about John, it only makes the previous series of events that much more resonant and feeling. “Infinite Storm” can be a tough climb, but it’s one well worth undertaking.

‘INFINITE STORM’
Three stars

RATED: R (for some language and brief nudity)

WHEN: Now showing

WHERE: Century Rio 24, High Ridge, Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe), Violet Crown Cinema (Santa Fe)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
24th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico returns for in-person ...
Arts
The spring show is comprised of ... The spring show is comprised of four separately juried shows.
2
Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped ...
Arts
Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, ... Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, moved to Santa Fe just over a decade ago.
3
Take an elevated culinary trip to the Old West ...
Dining Reviews
When developing the Black Bird menu, ... When developing the Black Bird menu, Patrick and Kelly Torres researched what people ate in the 1880s and early 1900s.
4
Documentary on LA's 'Zoot Suit Riots' to air on ...
Blogs
'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at ... 'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
5
David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San ...
Entertainment
The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his ... The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his most recent release, 'Oh Quiet World' while traveling back to New Mexico.
6
The Districts to make tour stop at Meow Wolf
Entertainment
The Districts’ tour will bring them ... The Districts’ tour will bring them to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe for a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
7
BFFs 'Astrid and Lilly' have to survive creepy creatures ...
Entertainment
The series airs at 8 p.m. ... The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy and is also available on demand.
8
Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into ...
Arts
To him, the American landscape represents ... To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.
9
NM Philharmonic, St. John's Church team up for Ukraine ...
Arts
Music brings people together. This is ... Music brings people together. This is the case as the musicians of the New Mexico Philharmonic are collaborating with St. John's Cathedral for a ...
10
ABQ rapper to represent state in song contest
ABQnews Seeker
Khalisol set to compete with other ... Khalisol set to compete with other national talent in 'American Song Contest'