Monumental Studios opens a costume house specializing in vintage wear, uniforms and general stock

Justin Zoladz takes time to observe.

He’s noticed how hot the film industry has become in New Mexico and decided to fill a niche.

Enter Monumental Studios.

“We were making a place for a space Downtown and it fell through,” says Zoladz, Monumental Studios president. “We’re developing production offices and soundstages, as well as looking to bring technology to the state.”

Zoladz and his crew are opening the first project in a long line of projects.

The Costume House@Monumental Studios recently opened in Albuquerque.

Zoladz says the costume house specializes in vintage wear, uniforms and general stock.

He says it has already been tabbed by some of the major feature films coming to the state this year.

“It’s been over a year in the works,” he says. “I know that there are a few other costume houses in the area. We made a few acquisitions and we bought from other shows and added to a large chunk of military. We have everything from vintage to modern. It makes us a large costume house.”

The costume house offers 8,000 square feet of warehouse with a 2,000-square-foot office component, which can be used for fittings, production workspace, and meetings.

“When we started this out of COVID, we wanted to do something to grow the industry here,” he says. “My business partner and I met at the Deadline Hollywood event in March 2020. Out of the shutdown, we decided that we can continue to grow this industry and bring the services to New Mexico.”

Zoladz says the company is starting to help with soundstage development as well.

“New Mexico needs this to continue to grow the industry,” he says. “Last year, there were 23 different productions all at once. It was pretty intense. There’s a void that needs to be filled and that’s our goal.”

In the future Monumental Studios is having production services, as well as a transportation department running. Currently the company offers facilities, locations, background casting, COVID-19 testing, legal services, tax incentive help, trailer rental and production insurance.

“It’s exciting to bring together some of our partnerships,” he says. “The costume house is just the beginning of it all. Monumental Studios is looking to make its mark in the industry and keep the local dollars in the state.”

