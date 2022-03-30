 Sarah Shook & The Disarmers coming to Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery - Albuquerque Journal

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers coming to Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Chad Cochran)

Sarah Shook has been on the road for five hours – and it’s been interesting.

The North Carolina-based musician is on the road with The Disarmers, and touring in support of the new album, “Nightroamer.”

“We still have about four hours to go before we get to the next venue,” Shook says. “It’s been like we are retraining ourselves to life on the road.”

The album also features Eric Peterson on guitar, Aaron Oliva on upright bass, drummer Will Rigby, and Phil Sullivan on pedal steel.

They make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery in Santa Fe.

“New Mexico is my favorite state,” Shook says. “My key chain and baseball cap are New Mexico. The first time we drove through the state, I really got why it’s called the Land of Enchantment. In the Eastern part of the United States, we don’t see anything like it.”

“Nightroamer” was released in Feb. 18.

Shook says the songs on the album were written over a period of time.

“I don’t really write albums, I write songs,” Shook says. “The scope of time between the actual moments span years. ‘No Mistakes,’ I wrote that in 2009 or 2010. Some of the newer ones were written in a matter of months. I feel like there’s some pretty stark contrast as far as genre is concerned. This record has a concept of expansiveness and is perpetually moving forward.”

Since “No Mistakes” was written over a decade ago, Shook rewrote one of the verses.

“It was just to get up to speed where I am at this time,” Shook says. “A lot of my songs I have are vivid memories and chronicle the place where I was living. They are like mile markers.”

When it comes to writing, Shook also needs to be in silence and relies on their subconscious to lead the way.

“I have sensory issues related to hearing,” Shook says. “Having an environment where there’s relative silence gives my subconscious the room that it needs to expand to writing a song. I go about my life and collect my experiences. My subconscious pulls it all together in a song that is less than four minutes.”

Shook says all the songs, except “Believer,” will be performed during the tour.

“We have a new guitarist and he’s getting up to speed,” Shook says. “We’ll sprinkle in some of the older tracks.”

Sarah ShooK & The Disarmers
With Danielle Durack

WHEN: 7: 30 p.m. Thursday, April 7

WHERE: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $17, plus fees at ampconcerts.org or holdmyticket.com


