 Hollow Spirits starts construction on two-story patio - Albuquerque Journal

Hollow Spirits starts construction on two-story patio

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

The new patio at Hollow Spirits will offer a view of the city and the Sandia Mountains. Crews were expected to start installing the structural framing this week. (Courtesy of Alex Volek)

Being able to sit on a patio basking in the sun while sipping on a cocktail and taking in the city’s vast landscape is a year-round perk of living in New Mexico.

Hollow Spirits hopes to capitalize on that perk.

The Wells Park distillery, which opened in the winter of 2018, has started construction on a two-story patio that will wrap around the southern and eastern portions of the building. Chief financial officer and co-owner Donna Salas said they are hoping to be done by mid-April but construction could span into May. Restrictions brought about by the spread of COVID-19, including a temporary ban on indoor dinning and activities, prompted many businesses to reassess their outdoor patio situation. However, that was not the case for Hollow Spirits, Salas said.

“When we started the business, we put together a specific five-year business plan and a two-story patio was part of that,” she said. “It got delayed, of course, with COVID … everything we planned is breaking loose now.”

They broke ground on the patio project in late January. Alex Volek, who handles marketing for Hollow Spirits, said the goal was to do the work when the patio was not being used as much and that the project will double the outdoor space. The patio will face the Sandia Mountains and also give people a view of the city landscape. The business sits adjacent to the railroad tracks so people have the opportunity to watch the trains from the patio as they pass through Albuquerque.

“With the train there, nothing is going up to obstruct that view,” he said. “It’s going to be gorgeous at night and we are going to do tons of events.”

Donna Salas, chief financial officer and part owner of Hollow Spirits. (Courtesy of Vince Salas)

He said that people call frequently to inquire when it will open. Salas said people are just happy to be out with other people.

“They want to join the community,” she said. “They want to be outside in our beautiful weather. People love to bask in the sun here. It brings you to this calm we haven’t had in a while. There’s been so much stress on so many people. We hope this patio is going to help people get to that Zen level of ‘I’m one with nature.’ ”

The full menu will not be available upstairs but there will be a portable bar and a new tapas menu for the patio. In addition to a new patio, the distillery recently installed a new 600-gallon still, the biggest it has owned yet.

Hollow Spirits is located at 1324 First St. NW. Visit hollowspirits.com for more information or call 505-433-2766.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Monumental Studios opens a costume house specializing in vintage ...
Blogs
Currently Monumental Studios offers facilities, locations, ... Currently Monumental Studios offers facilities, locations, background casting and more.
2
Hollow Spirits starts construction on two-story patio
Blogs
The patio will wrap around the ... The patio will wrap around the southern and eastern portions of the building.
3
Aunt recalls family tragedy in book on childhood justice
ABQnews Seeker
Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and ... Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and guardian, sees her nephew as the tragic product of generatons of abuse, poverty and neglect
4
Documentary on LA's 'Zoot Suit Riots' to air on ...
Blogs
'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at ... 'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
5
Woman's story emerges from past like a beautiful butterfly
ABQnews Seeker
Crossroads for Women changes her life Crossroads for Women changes her life
6
The Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer ...
Blogs
The event will be held at ... The event will be held at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum grounds.
7
The NM Pink Boots Society readies beer launch supporting ...
Blogs
Hop Heroine will be available in ... Hop Heroine will be available in packages and at participating breweries.
8
SFFI to increase support to its grant, scholarship programs
Blogs
The SFFI will award $10,000 in ... The SFFI will award $10,000 in Community Initiatives programming to benefit high school students, college students, and independent filmmakers and film productions.
9
ICYMI: Luke Evans shares photos of day in Albuquerque
Blogs
Strolling in Old Town, one can ... Strolling in Old Town, one can see an array of characters. On Tuesday, actor Luke Evans took to Instagram to share his day in ...