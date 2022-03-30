 Country artist Joe Nichols to play at The Dirty Bourbon - Albuquerque Journal

Country artist Joe Nichols to play at The Dirty Bourbon

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Country singer Joe Nichols is touring in support of his new album, “Good Day For Living.” He will make a stop at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at The Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon. (Courtesy of David “Doc” Abbott)

Everything is looking up for Joe Nichols.

He’s signed to a new record label. His new album, “Good Day For Living” is making waves on the charts.

And he’s out on the road sharing his 20-year catalog.

“Everything is rocking right along,” he says. “When you work on something so much, it’s always scary to release it into other people’s hands. It’s been a long time since I’ve had new music and it feels great to have that support.”

Since his debut 20 years ago, Nichols quickly cemented his place in country music. His style blends the sound of classic country, all while remaining modern.

Nichols went from working nights as a country music disc jockey to touring with Alan Jackson and Toby Keith.

He’s amassed six No. 1 hits, as well as ten top 10 singles.

He’s been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and picked up Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, as well as the Horizon Award from the Country Music Association.

The album also marks his 10th full-length album.

“I always hoped to be around this long creating music,” he says. “When I started 20 years ago, it never crossed my mind that I would get to a 10th album. There are a lot of young, talented artists around now. What I love about the album is that it sound like me. It also fits in with my catalog.”

Nichols says the single “Good Day For Living” is his song of gratitude.

“Oftentimes, we forget the good stuff that we have,” he says. “The song is uplifting and has a positive message. We need that beam of hope in the world we live in today.”

Nichols has found a home in Quartz Hill Records and Benny Brown.

He credits Brown to finding the songs on the album.

“He got them from all the corners of the earth,” Nichol says. “He would tell me, ‘This is what I’m seeing for you.’ Then I’d pick up the song and put my voice on it. The song then taps into the country audience. Our visions run aligned.”

With 10 albums under his belt, Nichols knows that creating a set list for tour is challenging.

“We only have so much time in the show and barely scratch the top 15 of my biggest hits,” he says. “We also try to put as many new ones. One of these days, I will probably do a four-hour concert with all the hits and that one will be recorded.”

Joe Nichols
With Brandon Saiz

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3

WHERE: The Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon, 9800 Montgomery, Suite 4 NE

HOW MUCH: $20, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


