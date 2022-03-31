PBR to remain a March fixture in Pit; AD says UNM needs the income

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Moving around dates for the Professional Bull Riders circuit’s visit to the Pit to accommodate an opportunity for the University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball teams to host a game deep into a postseason tournament will be impossible for at least the next four years, according to a contract finalized Jan. 21.

The three-day PBR Ty Murray Invitational, which proved to be a great success, concluded on Sunday, the first year of a five-year contract between the PBR and UNM that has these dates agreed upon in the contract.

⋄ March 24-26, 2023

⋄ March 22-24, 2024

⋄ March 28-30, 2025

⋄ March 27-29, 2026

UNM talked to PBR representatives about having the PBR event at the Pit in May, but it was too challenging to fit into the PBR’s schedule, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said on Wednesday.

UNM also hosts the New Mexico Activities Association’s state basketball tournaments and state spirit competition at around the same time (this year, held on the weekends before the Ty Murray Invitational).

“I wanted to make sure we gave our teams the two following weeks after the Mountain West tournament to at least be able to host the first couple of rounds,” Nuñez said. “The men’s NIT, they end up moving to a neutral site. If you’re in the WNIT, it’s a bid process to be able to try to host every specific round. For me to say that we’re going to roll the dice and not have PBR in here for what we bring in makes it very challenging.”

The PBR’s visit to the Pit is “extremely profitable” for UNM, Nuñez said.

In 2019, UNM gained a net of around $200,000-$250,000, Ryan Berryman, the UNM associate athletic for business operations, told the Journal last week. That money was generated from facility rental, parking, merchandise and concessions. UNM hopes to generate money in the same range from this year’s PBR event, for which finances are still being calculated, Nuñez said.

UNM makes 17% of adjusted gross ticket sales capped at $118,000 as part of the rental agreement of the contract. UNM also profits from all concessions sales and parking charges, as well as 20% of PBR’s merchandise sales, including event programs. UNM is responsible for front-of-the-house costs and facility staffing.

“It’s great to be able to bring an event that’s been so successful in our community, and our community enjoys it,” Nuñez said. “We want to try to do both (host UNM basketball games and PBR events) if we could, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. It’s part of playing this balancing act in trying to make sure we do what we can for our teams, at the same time doing what we have to do for our department.”

The PBR’s stop in Albuquerque is one of the favorites for the riders and the Pit offers a unique, up-close experience for fans, said Ryan Seddon, PBR vice president of touring and live events.

“PBR is a full-fledged professional sport, so I believe we need our events to be held where full-fledged professional sports are played like Madison Square Garden in New York, the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. and AT&T Stadium in Texas,” said Seddon, who has been with the PBR for 10 years. “But at the same time we’re not abandoning or being disingenuous to the roots of our sport. … We have great fans in places like Albuquerque.”

This year’s PBR’s stop conflicted with the UNM women’s basketball run in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, or at least the Lobos having the opportunity to host a third-round game last Thursday.

The WNIT awarded the bid to host to Oregon State, which overcame an 18-point deficit for a 78-73 win that eliminated the Lobos.

Before the game, UNM coach Mike Bradbury said, “it’s extremely disappointing to not have basketball facilities available during basketball season,” and after the loss he said to the Journal’s Ken Sickenger, “I hope everyone enjoys the rodeo.”

Nuñez said he spoke with Bradbury after the Lobos’ loss and the AD believes Bradbury’s frustrations were more about executing travel plans at the last minute than UNM facility rentals.

“I want to do everything in our power to give our teams a chance to win and win at the highest level,” Nuñez said. “But with that being said, our goal is not the NIT, and our coaches will tell you this: We want to play in the postseason, but we want the postseason to be the NCAAs.”

UNM entered bids for each round of the WNIT, Nuñez said, in those scenarios with the third- and fourth-round games to be played at Johnson Gym (capacity, 4,000) because the PBR Ty Murray Invitational had rights to the Pit during that time for events and cleanup.

The announced crowd in Corvallis on Thursday was 2,535, which was less than the 3,055 UNM drew for its second-round win over University of San Diego.

Projected ticket sales are a factor to win a home bid. But, Nuñez said, guaranteed money offered in the bid is also a factor.

“There are no guarantees to win a home bid on any of the rounds,” Nuñez said. “To play in a tournament, we know that there are times we have to go on the road. We’d love to host every game; our fans make it nearly impossible for visiting teams to come in and be successful. We want to have that advantage for our student-athletes, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.”

