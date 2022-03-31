 Brain tumor no match for Freedom High graduate - Albuquerque Journal

Brain tumor no match for Freedom High graduate

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Kristian Medina-Rodriguez, a Freedom High senior, gets a kiss from his dad, Israel, shortly after receiving his diploma on Wednesday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Kristian Medina-Rodriguez, who has a life-threatening brain tumor, breaks down after trying to express how he felt after receiving his diploma. Medina-Rodriguez is the first graduate of the class of 2022 for APS. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Nothing could stop Kristian Medina-Rodriguez, a Freedom High senior from graduation — not even a life-threatening brain tumor.

Cheered on by family, teachers and his doctor on Wednesday, Medina-Rodriguez became the first graduate this spring at a ceremony that capped his six years at the high school.

Medina-Rodriguez, donning a Philadelphia Phillies cap, was escorted into the ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium by his teacher Anne Raymond. Afterward, he held his diploma in the air, triumphantly beaming through large-frame glasses.

When asked what the day meant to him, Medina-Rodriguez — who has lost the ability to speak — broke down in tears.

Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education member Barbara Petersen presented Medina-Rodriguez as the first graduate of the Class of 2022. The ceremony, which combined his robing, honors assembly and graduation, was also attended by Superintendent Scott Elder.

“It’s a very special moment, because regardless of what’s happened to him, he’s been resilient, he’s been going forward, he has not given up,” Israel Medina said of his son. He spoke in Spanish through an interpreter.

Before he was handed his diploma, Medina-Rodriguez was presented an honor cord for his service on the school’s Principal’s Advisory Committee, a group he served on for three years that represents student interests and ideas in school planning, instruction and events. He was also given a perseverance award by the school.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2009 —when he was 7, his doctor said. Dr. Koh Boayue with the University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center said Medina-Rodriguez has undergone radiation therapy, chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant donated by his fraternal twin sister.

Boayue said he was in remission for 10 years before doctors discovered a brain tumor in 2019, which is life-threatening and has compromised his ability to speak.

Nevertheless, social worker Lindsey Davis said Medina-Rodriguez has shown “so much resilience” both at the hospital and in his education.

“He never quit. There were days he couldn’t do the work, and he did it anyway,” Raymond said. “He would say, ‘No, I want to do what everyone else is doing.’ “


