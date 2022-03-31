Lobo hoops: McHale leaves UNM coaching staff

Jaelen House is a talker on the court.

The lightning quick New Mexico point guard isn’t shy talking up his game to opposing defenders or fans when he’s in his element.

But for now, he’s ready to listen.

The 6-foot junior from Phoenix on Wednesday announced he has formally applied to be evaluated by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee – more casually referred to as testing the NBA Draft waters.

He does, however, plan to do so in a way that will keep his NCAA eligibility intact, allowing for him to return to play for the Lobos.

“After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and see where I stand in the NBA Draft process in order to make the most informed decision possible, but also leave my options open to returning to UNM,” House wrote on an image he posted to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

He went on to thank coaches and family for help through the process and closed with, “I will continue to work each and every day to reach my life long dream of playing in the NBA.”

House, whose father Eddie played in the NBA, will hire an NCAA-approved agent who can help him navigate the process and set up workouts with NBA teams. He won’t accept the type of payments that would lead to his being declared ineligible to return to the Lobos.

House averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals this past season while earning third-team All-Mountain West honors after transferring from Arizona State.

Players have until June 1 to withdraw their name from the draft and still maintain NCAA eligibility. The NBA Draft is June 23.

Technically, all the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee provides players involved in this process is a non-binding evaluation sheet that indicates their “most likely draft range” based on confidential feedback from NBA teams.

A player is then given the probability they would fall in one of five categories: Lottery pick (1-14), first round/non-lottery (15-30), first half of second round (31-45), second half of second round (46-60) or undrafted. Each category has a percentage for that player’s likelihood to be drafted in that particular range.

The feedback House could receive in the process of working out for NBA teams – the same sort of feedback fellow All-Mountain West players like Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton got a year ago before returning to their schools – could help a player focus on specific areas of their game to work on for the coming year or maybe convince them to stay in the draft.

Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy of Colorado State made the same announcement on Wednesday, also leaving the door open for a return to the Rams.

There were 267 players evaluated by the UAC in 2021. Only 88 (33%) ultimately chose to remain eligible for the 60 draft spots.

The NBA’s technically has a deadline of June 13 to enter/withdraw from the Draft, but for NCAA eligibility purposes, the deadline is two weeks prior.

MCHALE MOVING ON: After three years with the Lobo basketball program – two as an assistant coach and this past season as a special assistant to the head coach – Dan McHale on Wednesday confirmed he has left the program.

McHale, a former Division I head coach at Eastern Kentucky as well as assistant at Iona and Seton Hall, and his family will be moving back to New York where he has been named Partner & Head of Collegiate Sports with Odgers Berndtson, an international executive search firm that has decided to enter the college sports search firm space.

“I want to thank (athletic director) Eddie Nuñez, (deputy athletic director) Dave Williams and the crew for having a very family-like atmosphere in the athletic department,” McHale said of his time at UNM. “My family and I loved being a part of it. We’re truly going to miss the fans and how welcome everybody made us feel in Albuquerque. … I’m just so grateful for this opportunity now and am really excited about it.”

Pitino said he plans to fill the vacant position, but did not give a timetable for when that might happen. It is unclear if he plans to hire a search firm to fill the position.