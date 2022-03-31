 Lobo women lose 3 players to transfer portal - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women lose 3 players to transfer portal

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Three members of the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team – Nevaeh Parkinson, Zeyno Seren and Rebeka Renczes – have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, coach Mike Bradbury confirmed Wednesday.

Parkinson, a 6-foot-3 post, just completed her sophomore season, while Seren and Renczes (5-10 and 5-7 guards, respectively) were freshmen.

Playing time was the driving factor in the players’ decision to transfer, Bradbury said. None of the three saw extended minutes in 2021-22 as the Lobos typically stuck with a seven- or eight-player rotation.

“It was all about playing time,” Bradbury said. “They’re three hard-working kids who want to play more and deserve to play more, but with the majority of our team coming back and four (incoming freshmen), circumstances weren’t likely to change much next year.”

Bradbury and his coaching staff began holding postseason player meetings this week after a 26-10 campaign ended with a third-round WNIT loss to Oregon State last week. Bradbury said he does not expect any more players to transfer, although potential super seniors Shaiquel McGruder, LaTascya Duff and LaTora Duff have not yet confirmed their plans for next season.

“There is a possibility they’ll come back,” he said. “I’d love to have them.”

UNM had 13 players on its 2021-22 roster, two of whom (Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson) exhausted their eligibility. With three transferring out and four incoming freshmen, Bradbury currently has three open scholarships. He said UNM is hoping to sign one or more transfers during the spring.

“Our roster’s really young and we need some older players,” he said. “At least one post and then it’s best available.”

Parkinson, Seren and Renczes had some memorable moments but were unable to secure regular playing time at UNM. Parkinson appeared in 12 games last season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. Seren and Renczes, both international players, appeared in 15 and nine games, respectively, averaging fewer than two points apiece per game.

Parkinson, popular with teammates and fans and noted for her elaborate pregame handshake routines, posted her goodbyes and decision to transfer on Twitter.

In addition to thanking coaches and teammates, Parkinson’s post included: “I will remember and appreciate the love and support I received from all the fans and I will always consider this place home. … Thank you for everything Lobo Nation. I will never forget this wonderful community.”


