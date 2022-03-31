Prep baseball: Sandia emphatically cools off Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO — The Sandia Matadors needed a signature win. This most definitely qualified.

Looking for a spark to get its baseball season pointed in the right direction with the start of district play on the horizon this weekend, eighth-ranked Sandia outplayed No. 1 Rio Rancho in every way Wednesday as the Matadors, on a miserably windy afternoon, posted a 7-1 victory.

“It has not been an easy season,” Sandia coach Chris Eaton said. “These losses (five of them), have been close. We felt like we were right there and that we’re as good as anybody. It’s just a matter of doing the fundamental things to win a game, and it looked like we finally did that today.”

Sandia (8-5) snapped a 15-game winning streak by the Rams (17-2); Rio Rancho’s only other loss came to a team from El Paso in late February.

Just last week in the metro semifinals, Rio Rancho beat Sandia.

“This is very important, because last week we were stunned when they beat us,” said Matadors senior third baseman and University of New Mexico signee Jordan Martinez. “We came back, ready to play.”

Sandia welcomes Farmington for two games Saturday to open District 2-5A play.

“Feels like the guys are starting to click,” Eaton said.

Rio Rancho sent Seth Lee (3-1) to start the game, and Lee had been on the bump for several important wins for the Rams. The Matadors countered with sophomore Zach Kmatz (2-1), who threw 4⅔ quality innings to earn the victory while Sandia rested its two front-line starters ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader.

After Martinez staked Sandia to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single, Kmatz surrendered a one-out triple to Ryan Casados in the bottom half before balking him home.

With a fierce wind blowing out to left, the Matadors grabbed a 4-1 lead in the third.

Talan Barraza doubled, and the Rams intentionally walked Daniel Santiago to get to sophomore Aiden Griego.

He made Rio Rancho pay with a fly to left — one that would ordinarily have been a routine out without the wind — that carried over the wall for a three-run homer.

“It turned the momentum of the game,” Griego said. “After that, we had a ton of energy.”

The Rams loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth against Kmatz, but reliever Adrien Martin was summoned for Sandia and induced a fly ball out to end the threat.

In the top of the sixth, Martinez hit a bases-loaded triple to right-center for a six-run cushion.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad loss,” Rams coach Ron Murphy said. “I’m hoping today was a wake-up call, but the bottom line is, Sandia outplayed us today.”

SANDIA 7, RIO RANCHO 1

Sandia 103 003 0 — 7 11 0

Rio Rancho 100 000 0 — 1 8 0

Batteries: S, Zach Kmatz, Adrien Martin (5), Jordan Martinez (7) and Daniel Santiago. RR, Seth Lee, Kai Fitak (6) and Dominick Priddy, Josh Boyer (7). Win: Kmatz (2-1). Loss: Lee (3-1). Leading hitters: S, Martinez 2-4, 3B, 4RBIs; Aiden Griego 1-4, HR, 3RBIs; Adrien Figueroa-Brito 2-5; Martin 2-3. RR, Ryan Casados 2-3, 3B, run. Records: S 8-5; RR 17-2.